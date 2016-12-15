The Akademie der Künste overwhelms us with death and despair in Uncertain States, but there may be hope for humanity yet. It's on through January 15. more

INTERVIEW! In 2005 Olle Strandberg broke his neck during a somersault. With the exclellent "Underart: Ode to a Crash Landing" the Swedish circus director contemplates his own paralysis and recovery, on at Chamäleon through February.

INTERVIEW! Two very different psychiatric patients escape from a mental institution and embark on a tragicomic road trip in Paolo Virzì's "Like Crazy". It opens in Berlin cinemas on December 29.

How should we respond to the Breitscheidplatz attack? The same way we respond to any other crime, not by attacking Merkel and her refugee policy. Seymour makes the case for reason.

Techno and taxes With Berghain turning 12 last weekend, there's no doubt that the world's most famous club is doing well. Especially in light of the court decision supposedly dubbing the nightlife behemoth "high culture" last month. But what's the real story? 1:00 PM Tom Cox Zeitgeist

Germany's other guilt The country's little-known colonial history in Africa is on display at German Colonialism, a new exhibition at the Deutsches Historisches Museum through May 2017. It may not hit all its marks perfectly, but is still worth the visit. 2:00 PM Jennifer Adams Zeitgeist

Appy holidays! What to do if you don't fancy schlepping along Ku'damm in the run-up to Christmas? Three Berlin shopping start-ups claim to make gift buying simple… 1:00 PM Alison Bell Zeitgeist

Tierpark: Berlin's quirky, retro-socialist zoo Is Berlin getting a new Knut? Berlin has a new polar bear that everyone's going gaga over in the press. It won't be housed at the Zoological Garden, but at Tierpark Berlin. Never heard of it? Here's the past, present and future of the East's zoo. 12:00 PM John Riceburg Zeitgeist

A Weimar pearl The Komische Oper is remounting Oscar Straus' 1923 operetta The Pearls of Cleopatra, a light bit of fun about a powerful female leader and a disaffected middle class amid a drought. Timely, right? 3:20 PM Lily Kelting Stage

December art hop: Berlin's biggest hits Take a look at this month's new art exhibits, leading you from an immersive reflection on waiting at the Ausländerbehörde to a medieval moral compass which works by way of illustrating its exact opposite. 11:00 AM Amanda Ribas Tugwell Art

The sins of the Fleisch INTERVIEW! In September, Matthias Wolfschmidt of Foodwatch made a shocking announcement: one out of every four animal products in Germany comes from a diseased animal. Now there are plans to introduce an animal welfare label in Germany. Will it help? 12:20 PM Viviane Stroede Zeitgeist

My Perfect Berlin Weekend: Jules Herrmann Herrmann is the director behind arthouse debut feature Liebmann, screening December 6, 19:30, at Lichtblick Kino as part of our series on Berlin women filmmakers. Don't miss the premiere with English subs – and a Q&A with woman herself. 12:00 PM Culture

OUT NOW! Our December NIGHTLIFE issue! This month is all about the night, from secret cellar venues to petting leather clad human puppies, to speaking to the lawyers who sort through the industry's dirty paperwork. Plus: A Brandenburg village's WWI history of Jihadism, and much more! 1:00 PM Jennifer Adams Features

Lucia Moholy's stolen legacy "The English Years" celebrates the work of the over shadowed Bauhaus photographer. See some of the photographs that Walter Gropius stole and more at her retro at the Bauhaus-Archiv, on through Feb 27. 12:15 PM Amanda Ribas Tugwell Art

Flipping the switch: Katie Mitchell British director Katie Mitchell puts women's experiences centre stage at the Schaubühne for the sixth time. Catch her take on Elfriede Jelinek's Shadows (Eurydice speaks) with English surtitles Dec 2 and 3 at Schaubühne. 3:29 PM Lily Kelting Stage