Seymour Gris: What really scares me
How should we respond to the Breitscheidplatz attack? The same way we respond to any other crime, not by attacking Merkel and her refugee policy. Seymour makes the case for reason. more
With Berghain turning 12 last weekend, there's no doubt that the world's most famous club is doing well. Especially in light of the court decision supposedly dubbing the nightlife behemoth "high culture" last month. But what's the real story? more
Dec 15, 2016 1:00 PM Zeitgeist
Another week, another tiresome hatchet job on Muslims in Germany. Only this time the Springer Verlag pre-emptively plays to the Breitbart audience. more
Dec 15, 2016 4:00 PM The Berlin Blog 1 Comments
The country’s little-known colonial history in Africa is on display at German Colonialism, a new exhibition at the Deutsches Historisches Museum through May 2017. It may not hit all its marks perfectly, but is still worth the visit. more
Dec 14, 2016 2:00 PM Zeitgeist
What to do if you don’t fancy schlepping along Ku’damm in the run-up to Christmas? Three Berlin shopping start-ups claim to make gift buying simple… more
Dec 19, 2016 1:00 PM Zeitgeist
You can’t bring a camera to Berghain or Kit Kat Club – everyone knows that. But what about a sketchbook? Felix Scheinberger gives us another portrait of Berlin's nightlife (aside from our December issue) in his book "Hedo Berlin". more
Dec 12, 2016 3:00 PM The Best of Berlin
Is Berlin getting a new Knut? Berlin has a new polar bear that everyone's going gaga over in the press. It won't be housed at the Zoological Garden, but at Tierpark Berlin. Never heard of it? Here's the past, present and future of the East's zoo. more
Dec 7, 2016 12:00 PM Zeitgeist
Experimental sound artist Lucrecia Dalt hits the Heroines of Sound Festival (Dec 8-10 at HAU 2) with all-new music and maybe even a parallel universe on December 10. more
Dec 8, 2016 1:00 PM Music & nightlife
The Komische Oper is remounting Oscar Straus’ 1923 operetta The Pearls of Cleopatra, a light bit of fun about a powerful female leader and a disaffected middle class amid a drought. Timely, right? more
Dec 13, 2016 3:20 PM Stage
Don't let people tell you things aren't bad. Because they are. more
Dec 6, 2016 1:15 PM The Berlin Blog 2 Comments
Walter Crasshole empties his fag bag and vents on the issues of the day. This month: why it’s okay for gay men to flirt with straight girls. more
Dec 5, 2016 11:00 AM Features
Take a look at this month's new art exhibits, leading you from an immersive reflection on waiting at the Ausländerbehörde to a medieval moral compass which works by way of illustrating its exact opposite. more
Dec 5, 2016 11:00 AM Art
INTERVIEW! In September, Matthias Wolfschmidt of Foodwatch made a shocking announcement: one out of every four animal products in Germany comes from a diseased animal. Now there are plans to introduce an animal welfare label in Germany. Will it help? more
Nov 30, 2016 12:20 PM Zeitgeist
Girls on film? Yes. Women behind the camera? Even better! Following up on the success of Maren Ade’s Toni Erdmann, EXBlicks pays tribute to Berlin’s best female filmmakers with 10 films over two weeks at Lichtblick from Dec 1-14. more
Nov 29, 2016 1:55 PM Film
Herrmann is the director behind arthouse debut feature Liebmann, screening December 6, 19:30, at Lichtblick Kino as part of our series on Berlin women filmmakers. Don't miss the premiere with English subs – and a Q&A with woman herself. more
Dec 6, 2016 12:00 PM Culture
This month is all about the night, from secret cellar venues to petting leather clad human puppies, to speaking to the lawyers who sort through the industry’s dirty paperwork. Plus: A Brandenburg village's WWI history of Jihadism, and much more! more
Nov 29, 2016 1:00 PM Features
"The English Years" celebrates the work of the over shadowed Bauhaus photographer. See some of the photographs that Walter Gropius stole and more at her retro at the Bauhaus-Archiv, on through Feb 27. more
Nov 29, 2016 12:15 PM Art
British director Katie Mitchell puts women’s experiences centre stage at the Schaubühne for the sixth time. Catch her take on Elfriede Jelinek's Shadows (Eurydice speaks) with English surtitles Dec 2 and 3 at Schaubühne. more
Nov 28, 2016 3:29 PM Stage
Now in its 16th year, the French Film Week is showing an eclectic and exciting mix of French and Francophone cinema at Cinema Paris Nov 30-Dec 7. Don't miss their series of little known gems (w/ English subs) at Arsenal from Dec 2. more
Nov 24, 2016 1:00 PM Film
Konrad's brain usually goes into standby when people start talking about hacking things, so we made him go to Saturday's Disruption Network Lab and interview one of the world's leading experts on the topic. more
Nov 28, 2016 12:00 PM The Berlin Blog
