Berlinale Blog: Charlotte takes the market

The European Film Market is over, and four days, many meetings, and a heavy fever later, Charlotte Roustang has had some success. "I was like a machine, but a relaxed one," she says, while gamely containing her illness over a coffee.

Having shopped her picaresque expat movie My Lonely Christmas in Berlin around the "world sales" agents at the market, many positive noises have come back in return – especially from French movie companies, who have proved better able to cope with the mixed fiction/documentary style than their German colleagues.

Charlotte tells it like this: "One of them wanted to see the trailer: 'Wow, it's beautiful'," she said. I didn't imagine I could interest some of these companies." There were also impromptu meetings with people in embassy receptions, many of whom wanted to see a rough cut. The next step, then, is to make one of those.

But there are potholes to avoid in this business: sell your film to a big agent, what Charlotte calls "catalogue companies," and your movie can sink into their archives and be lost in stasis. Then again, the smaller, more loyal agencies only have the capacity for so many projects a year, which means you have to be lucky. "You have to meet people at the right moment," Charlotte says.

It's always an instructive conversation – the difference between world sales and distribution, for example, is that distribution is focussed on one country, whereas world sales take your movie to the distributors.

Charlotte has also been hawking her other, more ambitious, film idea – The Training – a terrorist drama set in a dystopian future Europe, but she can't tell me much about that, because ideas leak too easily in this trade. Sometimes deliberately, sometimes not. There's one thing you have to be particularly wary of: telling producers your film idea when they're drunk, because they invariably wake up the next day and think it's their idea.

If you've ever fancied being a movie producer, here's the crowdfunding campaign for Lonely Christmas.