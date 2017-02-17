Berlinale Blog: Raoul Peck makes time for the cool kids

Berlinale press conferences are gut-clenching embarrassment time, and press junket group interviews are just a more concentrated form of sycophancy where irritated publicity agents hover around while dead-eyed filmmakers try to sell the movie to you one more time.

It turns out the best place to see a good discussion with a filmmaker is at the Berlinale Talents, a week of talks and workshops to which selected young "talents" get first access. It's mainly enlightening, even if the events' baffling titles ("The Freedom Gene: How to Remain an Optimist" or "Walking Home Ideas: Inspirational Flows") seem devised to cover literally anything that might get discussed. On Thursday evening, the Haitian director Raoul Peck gave the kids 90 minutes of his time to discuss his career (the title was: "Shock of the Real: History as Provocation", because obviously) – including his 2000 movie about Patrice Lumumba (Lumumba), the first prime minister of the Republic of the Congo, executed by secessionists after he was abandoned by the US, and his 2013 documentary Fatal Assistance, about how the chaotic aid work inflicted on his home country after the 2010 earthquake.

Peck drew a line between these films and his two Berlinale movies this year – the James Baldwin documentary I Am Not Your Negro, which has already lit a fuse on release in the US, amply backing up his instinct that Baldwin's voice was so urgently needed in America now ("It's like he sat down this morning to write these texts," he said here), and The Young Karl Marx, a drama which is mainly about Marx and Engels and other European intellectuals shouting at each other during heavy cognac and cigars sessions as they struggle to put a theoretical materialist foundation beneath the nascent Communist League.

Talking to Ben Gibson, director of Berlin's DFFB film school (which Peck attended in the early 1980s), the 63-year-old Peck came across as an old street communist, nostalgic for the days when West Berlin was a haven for left-wing radicals from around the world: "They were all here: the ANC, the Nicaraguans, el Salvador, the Iranian communists fleeing Khomeini – there was incredible international solidarity. And my teachers were on the street with me."

Those days are gone, Peck said, and turned with a certain bewilderment to the young audience: "There is no ideology, no history. Now you are a perfect consumer. Capitalists know how to put us against each other."