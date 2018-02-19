The Exberlinale Blog: Happy Mondays

Pedro, the protagonist of Marcio Reolon and Felipe Matzembacher’s brutal and excellent Tinta Bruta (Hard Paint), lives in a town at the end of the world. Porto Alegre, a sprawling city at the southern tip of Brazil, seems to be made solely of towering concrete apartment blocks and dilapidated public parks. It’s in this stifling environment that Pedro drifts through his days, locked in a cycle of abandonment and isolation that escalates when his beloved sister takes a new job in faraway city. Pedro’s only source of income is his work as a camboy, performing erotic live shows for anonymous internet voyeurs. When he slathers his body with fluorescent paint in front of his laptop, he is NeonBoy, a character that enables him to live out fantasies that are all but unattainable in the real world.

Weaving between the steam rising from Porto Alegre’s cracked pavements, Reolon and Matzembacher have crafted a tense drama that lies somewhere between psychosexual thriller and terse study on urban youth, mental illness, poverty, and paranoia. With a piercing vulnerability, Shico Menegat’s enthralling performance as Pedro transforms him from a withdrawn borderline sociopath into a sympathetic misfit struggling to make sense of his fractured, tenuous relationships. Menegat, a first-time actor that the directors knew as a party promoter, shows a disquietness in all of his actions that simultaneously disturbs and endears.

Little by little, Pedro’s escapism as NeonBoy becomes complicated and ultimately endangered by his relationship with a dancer named Leo (a kinetic Bruno Fernandes), and when it inevitably begins to fall apart, the precarity of both his emotions and his livelihood force him to come to terms with his dubious life choices. Tinta Bruta could easily have been a queer tragedy, or try-hard cautionary tale, but instead is so much more: a portrait of a young man caught between two worlds, virtual and real, mental and physical, truth and lies, darkness and colour. CC

The Forum is generally synonymous with head-scratching arthouse oddities rather than consummate crowd-pleasers, but this year the Berlinale’s most austere strand is also playing host to one of the festival’s most widely-acclaimed and flat-out enjoyable films. In one sense, Josephine Decker’s Madeline’s Madeline is Forum fodder through and through. It’s a wildly experimental account of a teenage girl (sensational newcomer Helena Howard) navigating mental illness whilst exploring her evolving identity as part of an immersive theatre troupe. At first, it’s pretty tough to get a grip on precisely what’s going on, and indeed whether anything we’re seeing is really happening, as Madeline purrs like a cat, attacks her own mother with an iron, and appears to inhabit the body of a sea turtle.

But bear with it, and a coherent, utterly captivating character study begins to take shape, one that captures, perhaps better than any film in recent memory, the exhilarating highs and crushing lows of adolescence. Decker’s depiction of Madeline is at once laser-focused and broadly relatable, while all the wild directorial flourishes serve to draw us deeper into her world rather than keep us at arm’s length. Miranda July plays against type as Madeline’s browbeaten mother, while Molly Parker is unnervingly charismatic as Evangeline, the egocentric theatre director seduced by her young muse’s raw talent. In its final act, Decker bravely wrestles with timely issues of authorship and cultural appropriation, questioning Evangeline’s (and by implication, her own) right as a privileged white woman to co-opt the story of a vulnerable biracial teen. This is by far the best film I’ve seen at the festival thus far, and I could easily imagine it cracking my year-end top 10. PO’C

