Exberlinale Blog: Carnival comes to the Teddys

× A post shared by Teddy Award (@teddyaward) on Feb 23, 2018 at 1:26pm PST

Brazilian heat was on last night at the Teddy Awards, the Berlinale's prestigious LGBTQ* film award, as films from or about the country took home three of the six awards. And why not a queer year for Brazil? A country with approximately 208 million people is bound to have its share of queers and its vibrant and colourful cultural landscape aesthetically provided some of the most intriguing protagonists of the year – and provided a stark contrast to the grey and cold atmosphere of Berlin. (Honourable mention for also adding a splash of colour to the Berlinale: Julia Fidel of Panorama as she glitterbombed Exberliner's film editor after the awards.)

Case in point: Linn da Quebrada (photo) of best doco winner Bixa Travesty (Tranny Fag). The trans* rapper has been catching eyes on magazine covers, in cinemas and finally on stage last night as she encouraged us to pump up our "fagness".

Trans visibility remained highlighted in the jury award's pick of Obscuro Barocco, which followed trans* underground icon of Rio de Janiero Luana Muniz, who sadly died right after filming was completed.

And the big winner? Hotly tipped by our blogger Cameron, Tinta Bruta (Hard Paint), about the expectedly colourful Neonboy and his camsex exploits, took home the award for best feature. I haven't seen it (check out his blog for the rundown), but I already had the hunch and got myself a ticket for the Mongay winner-screening at Kino International (that's me giving you a hint on when to see it!). My own social media feeds are already going apeshit with a mixture of adulation and pure hate, but the general sense is that it was deserved.

Other winners for the night, of course deserving no less love because they're not Brazilian, included "Three Centimeters" by Lara Zeidan, best newcomer Retablo by Alvaro Delgado Aparicio and Mannschaft Magazin winner Las Herederas (The Heiresses). Find the full list again, with descriptions, here.

Still, the Brazil connection stands out above all. So from B-Town to the queers in B-Land, congratulations and keep up the fight.