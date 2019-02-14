Exberlinale Interview: Opening wounds with Stitches

A Panorama stand-out this year is Miroslav Terzić’s Šavovi (Stitches). Set in contemporary Belgrade and based on the real-life testimonial of Drinka Radonjic, Terzić exposes the viewer to a dark reality that has plagued Serbia, that of unsolved cases of child abductions in hospitals. His nuanced and stirring film fuses mystery elements with a personal tale of a woman (Snežana Bogdanović) who, 18 years after the apparent death of her newborn baby, still believes her son to be alive.

I was fortunate to sit down with Miroslav Terzić and talk about the inspirations behind Stitches, as well as the injustice of hundreds of still unresolved cases…

Can you tell me about the person who inspired this story?

15 years ago, I read the stories in the newspapers about stolen babies, and after a while, I decided that I wanted to make a movie about it. After 10 years of researching, I was fortunate enough to meet a seamstress from Belgrade in her small boutique. I went there to get my trousers repaired. She told me to come back in 20 minutes and when I left her boutique, I happened to bump into my aunt, who lived nearby. So, we went for a coffee and she asked me what I was up to and what my next film was going to be about. I told her I was getting trousers repaired and that I wanted to make a film about these stolen babies, a topic that no one was talking about now. And she told me – this lady you just gave your pants to is Drinka Radonjic, the most famous case! So, I went back and asked her to share her story. She agreed and she told me everything – names, dates, details – everything. She’s an incredibly brave woman, very calm and decent, but also very proud.

Has she seen the film?

No. Because I wanted her to see the film for the first time at the Belgrade premiere. We will bring her and her family there and I hope that she will not be disappointed – that is my main concern! Part of it is based on her story and part of it is fiction, and because it’s an unfinished story in real life, I was wondering at the time how to finish this film…

I wanted to ask you about that, because one of my favourite moments in the film is the ending…

I was just lucky! I had several endings and then one day, it dawned on me – the end of her story is the beginning of her son’s. That was the revelation for me! At that moment, I knew I had my ending. If you look carefully, you’ll see that the camera leaves her and goes with the boy, and stays with him till the end of the film – we see her through his eyes now.

So many films based on real life events and emotionally-charged subject matters tend to descend into melodrama…

I was scared because the plot is a bit like a Spanish telenovela! But I realised that I must put everything inside the main character and keep it there. She doesn’t talk too much or show all that much emotion – I think this was the right way of approaching the character and the subject matter. And for the emotions, I just had to rely on my little director’s tricks – the camera is always in front of her, I focused a lot on her eyes… And Snežana (Bogdanović) is great.

What was it like casting that role?

When I met Drinka, I immediately thought Snežana should play this role. Snežana and Drinka, they are the same! I told Snežana that I wanted her in my film and I was lucky that she said yes. She was very brave to go through all of the process even if it hurts her – and she actually worked a little with Drinka. They met, became friends and Drinka taught her how to sow!

On a personal level, what was it about this topic that made you want to tell this story?

There is one story, but I don’t know if it’s interesting… Like in every family, there are secrets. I have a younger brother. I was 17-18 years old and there was a big lunch, and at this lunch, there were a lot of aunts, cousins, hanging around. At one point, the women of the family started talking about who is the oldest, who is the youngest… I was pretending to sleep but was in fact listening in, and one of my aunts said to my mother: “Your daughter”. I have a brother… My mother told her: “We’ll not count her because she is dead”. And in that moment, I realised that my mother had a girl before me. I didn’t want to ask her about it in the moment but after many years, I wanted to know. I became a father – I have two beautiful kids – and I wanted to find out and put a flower on the grave of that girl. My mother told me that there is no grave. (Pause) It’s crazy that no one is dealing with this topic – you become furious. Parents suffer, and people aren’t able to be buried because some shitty system and shitty people… The stories of the abduction of babies date back to 1965! And no case is finished… Publicly, at least.

I didn’t know anything about this and your film made me read up about the abductions. Do you think that your film could lead to further developments or put pressure on the powers that be to solve the still-open cases?

I hope so. In Serbia, there are parents’ organisations who try to fight for their rights. The government has a similar organisation that deals with this topic… I think that they have a wish but they don’t do anything about it. What is interesting is that this topic pops out from time to time in the newspapers and then disappears… Nothing happens. We are living in this world, in this particular moment, and we are freighted only for ourselves. It’s a tragedy. I cannot imagine, as a parent, what it must be like - I would kill everyone in the hospital.

I felt angry just seeing the struggle of this mother on screen – I can barely imagine how it would be in real life…

I’m furious. There is no wish to finish any case. If you want to deal with it, you go from case to case, investigate, prosecute the villain or tell the parents that their baby is really dead… But say the truth! That would be a system that protects us. But too much stuff has happened in my country – this topic seems too little for the authorities and the government…

Where does the film go next?

The premiere in Serbia is in two weeks and then it goes to a film festival in Belgrade called Fest. This one means a lot to me, as I grew up with this festival and worked on this festival when I was a student. And now I’m coming back on the other side. After that, the film is going worldwide and I hope the sales agents will do a good job!

Well, the marketing people have done quite well already, with the press material featuring the subtitle “A Seamstress Story”. I like that they’ve connected it with Margaret Atwood…

It’s a nice subtitle – they know what it’s about, that it is a story about a woman and her struggle, and there is a Handmaid’s Tale connection to be made.