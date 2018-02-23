Exberlinale Interview: Pascal Plante's punk love

Les Faux Tatouages (Fake Tattoos) is this year’s Generation standout, a beautifully authentic coming-of-age story that avoids rehashing the typical boy-meets-girl tropes, while providing a platform for two stunning lead performances.

I had a chat with writer / director Pascal Plante about his heart-warming and involving debut feature, romantic comedies, and making a contemporary portrait of young love.

The poster for the film has the tagline “Fuck les films romantiques!” ("Fuck romantic movies.") What is it with you and romcoms?

[Laughs] I love them! The tagline is a bit clickbait-y, I admit. That being said, the film, while tender and gentle, attempts to subvert the tropes of romantic comedies, hence the marketing trolling! My favourite romantic comedies of the past few years have been the ones that didn’t follow the typical structure that states that 20 minutes before the end, the guy loses the girl and then he’ll eventually win the girl back. I can be a closet-fan of those films. I’ll enjoy them and switch my brain off, but that’s totally not the kind of movie that I want to make.

What recent romcoms spring to mind as favourites?

In recent years, I really liked The Spectacular Now, Like Crazy… Last year, I loved The Big Sick. The romantic comedies I respond to are the surprising ones, and there aren’t that many surprising ones!

The film sees these two characters get to know each other and blossom in their own ways. It feels very believable throughout, especially in the dialogue…

Thank you. I come from the cinephile side of the spectrum and movie-loving mindset [Plante runs a cinema blog and podcast, Point de Vues], so the way I approach my writing is actually thinking about what I want to watch. If there’s something lacking in films I like, then I humbly say to myself: “Maybe there’s my voice – I can fit in there!”

Did you base Fake Tattoos on a specific personal experience?

Mostly observation and some past experiences, but it’s far being autobiographical. It goes back to the title for me – I think I am the sum of every relationship I’ve had. Whether I’m still close to some of my ex-girlfriends or not, even though they’re not there anymore, the relationships still leave a mark, like a scar or a badge. Like I said, Fake Tattoos is not autobiographical, but I owe to my past experiences because they keep me honest in my writing, and it always starts with a bit of yourself.

How important was it for you to anchor it in contemporary society and reference points?

Very. I’m interested in the way we label things. I see so many 18-19-year olds who seem to never say they’re a couple. You know, we used to say when someone was heartbroken that there are plenty more fish in the sea… But now it’s almost the opposite – we fear commitment because we know that there are so many fishes in the sea! We’re always so close to a swipe right on Tinder… The key, core feelings that human beings crave remain the same. We want to connect with people and have impactful relationships, and I almost think that with regards to technology, there’s already a wave of young adults that feel disconnected and are critical in the way they approach technology.

Can you tell me more about the casting? Anthony Therrien and Rose-Marie Perreault are incredible, and their chemistry is off the charts…

In Quebec, there is kind of a star system. It’s really nothing compared to the US or even France, but we have some great actors who work within the Quebec film system. In that sense, you can know some actors from either short films or TV… We already knew of Anthony because he starred in a movie that screened a few years ago here in Berlin [Corbo, screened in 2015’s Generation strand]. We had a coup-de-coeur for Anthony, so he was cast first. From then, we had an anchor, which was vital because it wasn’t good enough for the two leads to be good separately – they needed to have that chemistry. We saw a lot of girls and called back six favourites, so essentially Anthony speed-dated by doing the first scene where the two characters meet for the first time. With Rose-Marie, there was that extra something…

You use quite a lot of long takes in this film – was that to showcase this very natural chemistry they build up?

The intuition was always to do long takes. It ends up being a bit radical in the film but I was allowed to indulge during the 15-day shoot! Maybe not ‘indulge’, as I don’t think it comes off as too flashy or show-offy, but looking back at the raw footage of the audition and then doing the scenes with Anthony and Rose-Marie – it was such a pleasure to watch them. They had such good rhythm and bounced off each other so well that it made sense to do long takes.

Was any improvisation allowed?

It varies. I allowed them to put it in their own words, but I think they related to the written script a lot, so not much was changed. I was very permissive. We didn’t rehearse that much, but we rehearsed enough to know that certain lines needed tampering with. Because bad dialogue is like a bad note played in a song. There’s something musical about good dialogue and there’s definitely something musically wrong about bad dialogue! The thing is that if you have good actors, you have to be humble enough to see that if a line doesn’t work, it’s not because of the actor – it’s because of the line.

Anthony’s character Theo has a tough backstory, which is never spoon-fed to the audience. How difficult was his story to navigate, and was there ever a moment where you thought of ditching the backstory altogether?

It’s so funny you bring that up because I the backstory was the hardest to get right. I think the first cut is the lowest point you can reach in the whole filmmaking process. You’re so excited about your rushes and everything, and then you screen your rough cut and it’s that “Oh my god, now I really need to do some work!” feeling. The key, the heart of Fake Tattoos, was always the romance, but like I said, that backstory was tough to get right. Whenever we felt underwhelmed during the project, it was something to do with Theo’s backstory. And in editing, I dealt with a lot of doubt regarding that. I could have added more hints, and I almost contemplated dropping the backstory. But that would have instantaneously created a whole new set of problems – that monster was intertwined with the writing and I couldn’t get rid of it! It was the hardest to find a good balance. You have to know enough but not spell it out. The drama with Theo and Mag is not that dramatic. It does become dramatic because you hopefully feel involved in their story, but people break up and move away all the time. I just love characters who make bad choices and I like drama that is generated by the characters, not an external force. I think it’s extremely easy to have an adventure film for instance where bad things happen and you have to survive or thrive with these external circumstances. It can be fun, but it’s not that interesting to me. I much prefer drama unfolding from deliberate, character-driven acts.

You wrote, directed and edited the film. But you also were the sound designer on a film where music plays a very important role…

I’m a big music buff. The punk music backdrop is closer to me – that’s the autobiographical part – that’s my “tribute” to my teenage years. In fact, for that scene at the beginning of the film, we sneaked in a Blackmagic pocket camera to a real punk show. I wanted it to be a real show, so that we could see Theo in that raw context. We got a ticket for a Streetlight Manifesto concert and filmed him in the moshpit. As for the music references, they can seem to be a bit out of control [Metallica, Beyoncé, Fiona Apple are all name-checked] but I think a lot of people who are into extreme music end up being extremely versatile music lovers. You can listen to the darkest black metal and be moved by a Fiona Apple song. You can jump from a Quebec folk song to a Beyoncé reference, because it comes back to the contemporary, internet age – it’s so readily available. When I was in high school, you almost had clans, with a purist, almost ghettoised form of music enjoyment. The character of Mag is comfortable enough not to fit in and her marginality comes in part from that and her eclectic music tastes.

Finally, how has this Berlinale experience been for you?

It’s my first time in Berlin and in Germany. I’m mind-blown by the venues here. You get so many different audience members, not just industry members. You feel that the Berlinale reaches the general public and it doesn’t feel elitist in any way. I like that.

Make sure to catch the last screenings of Fake Tattoos Feb 24 at Zoo Palast at 12:30, and on Feb 25 at 16:00 at CinemaxX 3.