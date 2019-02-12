Exberlinale Interview: Coming of age in Quebec

A standout in the Generation section this year is Canadian film Une Colonie (A Colony), an authentic coming-of-age story with real heart. It sees Mylia about to leave her native countryside to begin high school; there, she meets Jimmy, a young indigenous outsider from the neighbouring reserve, who, alongside Mylia’s younger sister, will help her embrace who she is.

I had a chat with the film’s director, Geneviève Dulude-De Celles, about her inspirations for her first feature film, as well as the pitfalls of a lot of coming-of-age narratives…

Une Colonie feels like a continuation of your award-winning short film La Coupe (The Cut), which also explored the intersection between childhood and teenage years…

Yes, it is and I started to write Une Colonie right after Sundance, where La Coupe was screened. I wanted to follow this character of a young girl between two ages. While I was writing the story, I shot a documentary, Welcome To F.L., that takes place in a high school, and it helped me a lot – I was surrounded by teenagers and I had them and their voices in mind when I wrote the dialogue for Une Colonie.

The dialogue and the exchanges between the protagonists feel very authentic and completely relatable.

Thank you! I really wanted the dialogue to reflect the reality of teenage years and something I really wanted to avoid was doing a teenage coming-of-age film from an adult perspective. I wanted it to feel real and my two previous films definitely led me to Une Colonie.

What is it about this demographic, this age group that speaks to you?

It’s interesting because when you’re constructing a script or a story, the basis of it is movement and transformation and at that age, there’s so much transformation. It’s a period of time that is fascinating, especially how fast you can change in a small number of months at that age. Sometimes your body shows you’re still a child but, in your mind, you’re something else and you’ll try to do awkward things and project yourself in adulthood just to break free from that child image. I’m also often disappointed by how we tend to portray children and teenagers on screen – it’s often in innocence and they’re not just minor adults. So, I know I seem obsessed with the thematic, since my short film and documentary all dealt with it – I don’t think I’m obsessed, but these films have come together to naturally make me want to go deeper and explore more.

Did you draw much inspiration from your personal experience of high school days?

Yes. I grew up in a small village in the countryside like the main character Mylia, and I used to be that girl hiding in the toilets at some point, looking for connections and suffering from solitude. But unlike Mylia, I didn’t have a Jimmy character when I was young. My village was next to Odanak which is the Abénaquis community we see in the film, so as a little girl, my first contact with aboriginal communities was through Odanak. I remember I didn’t know much about aboriginals – all I knew was through my books in school. Years later, I worked with an organization here in Quebec, Wapikoni Mobile, which is a studio travelling from different aboriginal communities in Canada. It raises awareness and educates the public about Indigenous cultures, and offers opportunities for young aboriginals to do their first film. I was their tutor and stayed in communities, so I had the opportunity to learn more about their culture. It became very clear that even if we share the same territory, we don’t know each other and I realised how many prejudices still exist. I included this change in my perspective in the character of Mylia.

Does that explain the title of the film?

What I thought was interesting with that title was that it has a lot of meanings. It’s ‘colony’ like a group, like a colony of bees. Or it’s a ‘colony’, as in “la colonie de vacances” (summer camp). And ‘colony’ because it reflects the territorial and historical meaning, the colony in which we live. We live in a group and should be acknowledging that plurality. We have to acknowledge the fact that white people are in power and we can tell our version of history and minorities don’t get to do that.

There are a lot of coming of age films, which deal with universal experiences but tend to flirt with melodrama…

Definitely, and as a cinephile, I’m not in love with big, melodramatic dramas. I much prefer smaller films about inner conflict. I get tired in films of being able to predict the big tragedy that’s on the horizon. In life, often there’s tragedy, but tragedy that doesn’t seem like tragedy. For instance, when Mylia goes to hide in the toilet, it may not seem like much, but for her it’s a tragedy – she has nowhere to go. I didn’t want to be shocking just for the sake of it, and sure, a lot more dramatic things can happen to someone in teenage years, but I didn’t want to focus on these experiences. I wanted for people to recognise themselves in the story. I would say it was a way for me to try to reflect a reality and convey something without having to say too many things out loud.

It is briefly stated that Mylia was bullied in her previous school but you never show these scenes…

Yes, I wanted the viewer to hear it and understand that from the perspective of Mylia’s little sister, and for me that’s enough. I didn’t want any mean girl scenes or anything too obvious – I feel I’ve already seen that kind of scene many times before on screen. But you know, it was hard to defend this choice – I had some people telling me through the filmmaking process that Mylia is not that different, and asking me “what’s her drama?” I think these things come across in details and through the performances, and it’s important to trust the viewer to pick up on these things when they’re not spelled out.

Can you tell me about the casting of the film, especially the two sisters at the heart of the film, since this is also very much a film about sisterhood?

It is and the casting was a very long process. It took 5 months to find all of our cast. We went outside casting agencies, publishing ads in little newspapers. Emelie, who plays Mylia, has a lot of experience – she’s 14 now and she made her first film when she was 5. I knew she was a great actress, but I wasn’t sure about casting her at first, because she was older than what I had in mind for the character. When I was writing, I really saw a child, a young girl in a child’s body projecting into the teenage world. But when we first met her and she did a scene, we cried. She really understood the character, and she has the same background as the character in many ways. At some point in Quebec, she was the representant of an organisation that deals with child bullying. As for Irlande, I saw her in a TV show and she was this crazy little girl with pigtails and I knew straight away that she was my Camille. She had the energy but also showed she could handle the more emotional material.

How much rehearsal time was necessary to create this rapport between Emelie and Irlande?

We rehearsed a lot together, but also by doing exercises, improv games and making sure that they felt comfortable with each other. The two forged a real relationship together – they were always together on set, holding each other, making fun of each other… When we finished shooting, they were calling each other every day, and Irlande once said that she wished Emelie was her real sister.

Without spoiling anything, there’s a scene towards the end between them and their parents which is heartbreaking because of their reactions…

The best trick for Irlande to get into the emotional state of that scene was just her looking at Emelie. Since she’s really attached to Emelie, she would just start crying. She’s a very empathetic young girl. The relationship for me was important to get right because I don’t think you can fake it, and it was important to take that rehearsal time to create a real bond.

Was there much improvisation on set? I’m thinking especially with the character of Camille, whose phrase “Tu es la femme de ma vie!” (“You’re the woman of my life!”, a phrase she uses with her sister) has become a way I’ve started greeting certain friends now…

(Laughs) It’s interesting that you bring up that line, because “Tu es la femme de ma vie!” wasn’t a line I’d written. It’s something Irlande used to say to Emelie between takes. I thought it was beautiful, so I told her to put it in. I was so touched by that line because it’s not from me and comes from an actual beautiful relationship those girls created.

