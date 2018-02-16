The Exberlinale Blog: Now booking

The Berlinale prides itself on being a festival for the people. But it’s not always the easiest event to navigate as an honest paying customer, with an intimidatingly vast programme and a convoluted booking process. But fret not, as your trusty bloggers are on hand to point you in the direction of this year’s must-see films as they go on sale.

Tickets for most screenings are available three days in advance, both online and at festival ticket offices – see the bottom of our film guide for more info.

From tomorrow, we’ll be issuing a three-day warning for our top picks with every blog entry. But if you want to get in on the action over the next few days, there are plenty of great titles with tickets still available. Here are three of our favourites.

Madeline’s Madeline (Feb 17, 18, 21, 25; photo)

Emerging US auteur Josephine Decker’s Sundance critical smash may well be the best Berlinale film we’ve seen thus far. It’s an astonishingly bold portrait of a teen struggling with mental illness, anchored by a star-making turn from newcomer Helena Howard.

Old Love (Feb 18, 19, 21, 24)

This understated, almost painfully bittersweet two-hander sees an estranged middle-aged couple ponder what might have been after they bump into each other in an airport. If you preferred the bitterness of Richard Linklater’s Before Midnight to the youthful optimism of Before Sunrise, this is one not to miss.

Tower. A Bright Day. (Feb 17, 19, 24)

Jagoda Szelc’s hypnotic debut feature is deservedly picking up social media buzz. It’s a supremely atmospheric arthouse thriller with shades of Michael Haneke, set during the lead-up to a young Polish girl’s First Holy Communion.