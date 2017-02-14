The Berlinale Blog: Rethinking the refugee crisis

× Expand The Other Side of Hope

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the eagerly-awaited new film by droll Finnish auteur Aki Kaurismäki today soared to pole position in the race for the Golden Bear. Positively dwarfing the other Competition titles I’ve caught thus far, The Other Side of Hope is the second part of a planned trilogy about port cities, which kicked off with 2011’s charming Le Havre. This new film follows Khaled (Sherwan Haji), a Syrian refugee who in the opening scene arrives in Finland on a cargo boat, buried in a pile of coal. Determined to play by the rules, he immediately turns himself in to the local police station and requests asylum, having been assured that the Finnish people are warm and compassionate. On discovering that this generalisation doesn’t quite extend to the immigration authorities, Khaled finds himself crossing paths with an unlikely saviour, inexpressive salesman turned restauranteur Wikström (Sakari Kuosmanen).

Combining the delightfully deadpan humour Kaurismäki is best known for with moments of deep sincerity, this is a film to make the heart soar. As with the filmmaker’s previous work, it’s packed with exquisitely composed static shots that convey the isolation and loneliness of an Edward Hopper painting. Meanwhile, Wikström’s bumbling attempt to turn his failing business into a sushi restaurant paves the way for the most side-splitting arthouse comedy set piece this side of Toni Erdmann’s naked dinner party scene. Yet despite such delightful diversions, Kaurismäki never loses sight of Khaled’s moving plight, and the film succeeds as much as an eloquent plea for humanity as it does a gloriously unpredictable comedy.

Another film determined to subvert expectations in its exploration of the migrant crisis is Raja Amari’s intriguing but inconsistent Foreign Body. It starts out conventionally enough, with young Tunisian woman Samia (Sarra Hannachi) attempting to keep her head down and find her feet after she arrives in Lyon illegally. But things take a turn for the unexpected after she finds work as a live-in assistant to the haughty, recently widowed Madame Berteau (Hiam Abbas). As Berteau gradually softens towards Samia and takes her under her wing, the pair become entangled with Imed (Salim Kechiouche), who has a potentially troubling connection to Samia’s radicalised brother. As tension between the trio begins to simmer, the film ventures compellingly towards erotic thriller territory. Alas, Amari seems reluctant to fully commit to this, and instead frustratingly shifts focus to Samia’s back story, which is fleshed out in slightly melodramatic and heavy-handed fashion. Foreign Body is one of the more accessible and straightforwardly entertaining films in this year’s Forum strand, but it’s a flawed curiosity rather than a must-see.