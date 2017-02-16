The Berlinale Blog: Spanish insurgents

× Expand Skins

As we head towards the festival’s final weekend, I’m starting to wonder how much more understated arthouse drama I can physically take. This year’s Competition line-up in particular seems disproportionately filled with handsomely made but patience-testing character studies, which offer precious little in the way of cinematic innovation or narrative excitement. And so the out-of-comp presence of irreverent Spanish filmmaker Álex de la Iglesia feels particularly welcome right now, even if the two films he’s here with seem to be splitting audiences right down the middle.

His latest directorial effort is The Bar, a claustrophobic comedy thriller that sees an eclectic group of individuals holed up in the titular Madrid drinking den after a patron is shot dead by an unknown assailant. After initial suspicions of a terrorist attack are dispersed, it transpires that something altogether more outlandish is afoot, and tensions swiftly escalate as the group argues about how to respond to their predicament. Embracing the film’s overwrought premise with childish glee, de la Iglesia orchestrates a sequence of increasingly grotesque set pieces, which prompted belly laughs and walk-outs in equal measure at yesterday’s press screening. The problem is that an utterly hysterical tone is struck within the first few minutes, proving giddily entertaining at first, but leaving no room for meaningful escalation. The cartoonish performances and hyperactive camerawork eventually start to grate, and the initial excitement gives way to a feeling of mild exhaustion.

But de la Iglesia also has a hand in what might be the festival’s most exciting fiction film. He serves as producer on Skins, the genuinely outrageous debut feature by precocious 25-year-old Eduardo Casanova. Exploring the lives of an assortment of characters with extreme, and in some cases entirely impossible, physical deformities, the film sets out to seriously provoke from the outset. In the opening scene, a naked elderly brothel keeper offers a nervous paeodophile an intimate encounter with an eyeless child. Shortly after, we meet an unfathomably unfortunate character – a young woman with a fully functioning anus where her mouth should be, who was also the subject of Casanova’s 2015 short Eat My Shit. The action unfolds against a heavily stylised backdrop, all lurid pinks and purples, while the director strikes a tone that combines the shock factor of John Waters with the aesthetics of early Almodóvar. But there’s much more going on here than empty provocation, with the film gradually revealing itself as a rather sweet-natured exploration of what it means to be comfortable in one’s own skin. While I’ve spoken to people who positively loathe it, for me it’s precisely the kind of unexpected discovery that makes festival-going a worthwhile pursuit. What a shame that the programmers didn’t have the audacity to throw a cat among the pigeons by sticking it in the Competition – I’d wager that Paul Verhoeven and co. would have had a grand old time debating its merits into the night.