The Berlinale Blog: The dreariness of Django

This time last year, my esteemed predecessor was lukewarm on the choice of opening night film, the star-studded Hollywood romp Hail, Caesar! While he found a fair amount to enjoy, he concluded on this very blog that “the Berlinale doesn’t exactly open with a bang”. Well I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but next to this year’s offering, that lesser Coen brothers comedy suddenly looks like a flat-out, earth-shattering masterpiece.

Django is middlebrow French cinema at its most maddeningly mediocre. It’s a disappointing directorial debut for Étienne Comar, best known as screenwriter and producer of the 2010 Cannes Grand Prix winner Of Gods and Men. The film tells the true story of Django Reinhardt, the legendary Belgian-born French jazz musician whose Romani ethnicity made him a high-profile target for Nazi hostility during the Second World War. Fleeing Paris for the Swiss border after he’s ominously summoned on a tour of Germany, this free-spirited, hot-headed soul struggles to keep a low profile as he continues to pursue an artistic life.

Reda Kateb does a totally serviceable job in the lead, as does Cécile de France as a Parisian admirer who serves as Django’s guardian angel. And aesthetically it’s handsome enough, with an artfully muted colour palette and impressively intricate production design. But it’s all so utterly pedestrian. It’s unfortunate that the film should be making its grand debut sandwiched between the German releases of Jackie and Neruda, two wildly innovative biopics by the same visionary director (Pablo Larraín), which both inject new life into the stale genre, and succeed in truly getting under the skin of their respective protagonists. This, by contrast, plays it safe at every turn. Perhaps out of reverence to its subject, the filmmakers seem desperate to avoid sensationalising any detail of Reinhardt’s life. The dialogue is unmemorable, the humour timidly inoffensive, and the action understated to a fault. The result is a film that somehow makes being on the run from Nazis look like a mildly aggravating inconvenience, rather than a heart-pounding matter of life and death.