The Exberlinale Blog 2019: Meet the team

There’s a distinct chill in the air, Potsdamer Platz looks like a moderately glamorous construction site, and the nearby hotel lobbies are overflowing with brash power dressers. It can all mean only one thing – it’s Berlinale time! As ever, we’ve assembled a team of bloggers to guide you through the jam-packed lineup and dish all the latest industry gossip.

Stick right here for a daily serving of film tips, interviews, reviews and rants. And due to overwhelming popular demand, we’ll once again be assembling before the camera at regular intervals for behind-the-scenes Facebook Live broadcasts. Be sure to follow Exberliner on Facebook, and swing by our page at 18:00 tomorrow (Feb 8) for our first episode. In the meantime, here’s a few words on our 2019 team.

Paul O’Callaghan, Exberliner’s film editor, returns for this third Berlinale. He was feeling excited for this year’s festival on the strength of some strong press previews. Alas, today’s screening of opening night film The Kindness of Strangers may have sapped his enthusiasm somewhat.

David Mouriquand, our tireless critic, is on blogging duties for the fourth year running, hoping that the Competition selection of this 69th edition is more memorable than last year’s and that Tilda Swinton gives him another hug.

And regular Exberliner contributor Cameron Cook is back for his second festival. He’s already sampled a fair chunk of this year’s lineup, and has some pretty strong opinions to share with you all.