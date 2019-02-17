The Exberlinale Blog: Far from phoning it in

In this day and age, can anyone be a filmmaker? After all, we all have a camera in our pocket, ready to roll at the tap of a screen. With the right idea and the right environment, the whole world can be a sound stage. These are the thoughts that were running through my head after seeing a brilliant pair of documentaries in the Panorama section of this year’s Berlinale: Agostino Ferrente’s touching portrait of 21st century male friendship, Selfie, and Midnight Traveler, an at times heartbreaking document of one family’s years-long struggle as political refugees, by Afghan director Hassan Fazili. These two docs have many themes in common: intimacy, tragedy, loss, the minutiae of daily life. But on a technical level, one aspect separates them from the rest of the films I’ve seen these past few weeks: they were both filmed exclusively on smartphones, a choice that in both cases plunges the viewer headfirst into the world of the characters on screen, with no pomp or circumstance.

For Selfie, Ferrente gave two Neapolitan teenagers, Pietro Orlando and Alessandro “Ale” Antonelli, a pair of phones with the direction to document their coming-to-terms with the death of their friend Davide, who was shot a few years earlier by an allegedly corrupt policeman. The crime is central to the film – Pietro and Ale talk at length about the void that Davide’s death left in their community, and interview other kids about the event. However, as the camera(phone)s keep rolling, another narrative effortlessly emerges between the two; their real, almost tangible love for one another, the kind of winner-takes-all, infallible friendship that can only happen when you are young, impressionable, and the days are so packed with life that you need someone to share them with. Alessandro, who works in a cafe and is a god with girls, becomes almost an older brother figure to Pietro, who has gained weight since Davide’s death and struggles socially. Through their typical teenage banter about cars, women, and money, the duo blossom in their rough surroundings and use the film as almost a secret project, giving the viewer the impression of reading some kind of joint diary. And through it all, the scenes shot by Ale and Pietro are almost shockingly good—whether they are sunbathing in the middle of the street or shooting fireworks in a vacant lot, the film could have easily been made by someone twice their age with three times the experience. In the end, Selfie isn’t a movie about Neapolitan crime, or lo-fi cinema, or even young manhood. It’s about the stories that we all live every day, and how sometimes all you need to do is tell them.

Hassan Fazili’s Midnight Traveler takes the concept of a road doc and pushes it to its emotional extreme. After the Taliban puts a bounty on his head for one of his previous films that had been critical of the terrorist group, Fazili has no choice but to flee with his wife Fatima and their two young daughters, Nargis and Zahra, with the intention of applying for asylum in Europe. Thus begins a three-year journey full of highs, lows, and very real danger for the family as they travel by every type of transportation imaginable in pursuit of a safe haven. The movie is filmed by all four members of the family, specifics of their plight told retrospectively in voiceovers.

More than any other documentary about refugees that I’ve seen over the past few years, Midnight Traveler, in its stark matter-of-factness, paints a picture that is heart-wrenching and truly speaks to the tenacity of the human spirit. The family get stuck in Estonia at a refugee camp being attacked by right-wing fascists; they sleep in the hallway of a shelter when they are told there are no beds for them; they trudge through the forest for days to cross the border into Hungary, just to languish in yet another camp for over a year. Along the way, each member of the family goes through the full gamut of of human emotions, from utter despair (like when they are scammed by a smuggler who threatens to harm the children if they don’t give him $2000) to the most simple joys, like when Fatima learns to ride a bike while waiting for their papers in Hungary. Through the pure love that this family has for each other, Midnight Traveler shines a real and relatable light on the struggle of the refugee crisis, without interference from any special interests or well-meaning filmmakers trying to tell their story for them. It can’t help but leave a mark on your soul, and you understand through the very last frame that regardless of the equipment or medium or money involved in a production, this kind of visceral storytelling just simply can’t be taught. Smartphone or not.