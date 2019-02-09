The Exberlinale Blog: Losing the plot

× Expand SCRATCH

In Jessica Forever, near-future France (and perhaps the world) has been taken over by a government that bans the existence of orphans, through means of their execution by military drone. These young men, pushed to the outskirts of society and capable of unimaginable violence, find refuge with the titular character (played by Love’s Aomi Muyock), a sort of Joan of Arc figure who tries to rehabilitate the boys from street urchins into guerilla warriors. The backstory of why these events are happening is never offered – a bold move for sci-fi, typically a genre that revels in the complexity of speculative fiction. The film’s fatal flaw, however, is that this suspension of disbelief is constantly challenged, as the crew of lost boys idly visit shopping malls, interact with local teens, buy groceries, all with nary a killer drone in sight. The suspense that the film believes it is conveying is utterly deflated, as none of the characters ever act in any way that would lead you to care about their plight or follow their actions with any sympathy. The flashes of violence, meant to feel nihilistic, merely seem perfunctory, an excuse to watch attractive men act out their toxic fantasies. And if that’s all the film is about, that’s fine – but its desire to shift the frame and stray from its own narrative constrictions for reasons unclear, completely defeats the film’s purpose. Its hyper-referential nü-metal aesthetic and colour-saturated cinematography, while a choice, does little to outweigh its fumbles.

On the flip side, Hellhole puts its self-imposed limitations to interesting use. The film tells a loose story based around Wannes, a middle-aged Brussels doctor, and his two patients – Mehdi, a Moroccan teenager prone to stress-induced migraines, and Alba, an Italian interpreter for the UN who finds herself depressed and alone in her one-bedroom apartment. These people seem to exist only within the confines of hospital rooms, doctor’s offices, subway cars and marble entryways, the deterioration of their interior lives carefully hidden from those around them. Devos’ camera work is stunning, and at times it feels like the characters are moving within elaborate miniature set-pieces. A 360-degree exterior shot of a house as Wannes and his sister move silently from room to room is visually stunning. A recurring motif of the camera slowly turning around street corners conveys a sense of claustrophobia, a labyrinth the protagonists keep getting lost in. Hellhole’s air of low-boil dread never lets up, and you’re never taken out of these characters’ heads, which is fundamentally why it succeeds over Jessica Forever. While not perfect in its execution, Hellhole meanders just enough to make you question its motives, but strives to hit every bullseye, albeit with an arrow moving in slow motion.

Jessica Forever: Feb 9, 20:15, CineStar 3 | Feb 11, 14:00, International | Feb 14, 20:00, CinemaxX 7 | Feb 16, 20:15, Cubix 7

Hellhole: Feb 9, 22:45, CineStar 3 | Feb 11, 19:30, CineStar IMAX | Feb 13, 14:00, International | Feb 16, 12:30, CinemaxX 7