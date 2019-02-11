The Exberlinale Blog: Measuring masculinity

Rodd Rathjen’s impressive first feature Buoyancy tells the tense story of a Cambodian teen enslaved on a Thai fishing vessel. In a quietly confident screen debut, Sam Heng stars as Chakra, an ambitious 14-year-old who ditches his overbearing family in search of a better life but lands on a ship run by three sadistic, human-trafficking fisherman. Days go by, the body count rises and one thing becomes clear: Chakra is getting off the boat, dead or alive.

Strangely entertaining considering the bleak subject matter, Buoyancy is about more than slavery. Before building to a a classic good vs evil standoff, the film takes a fascinating look at the politics of masculinity. The opening sees Chakra challenge and reject the strict order of his father’s house. Aboard the ship, brutal male-on-male dynamics are on display, with the captain and his staff asserting master-slave dominance while their subjects form bonds and rivalries. Never didactic or preachy, Buoyancy refuses to let viewers off the hook, reminding us of the horrific consequences that come with the planet's unquenchable demand for fresh fish.

Cinematographer Michael Latham captures the cruel irony of confinement at sea, and the performances are phenomenal across the board. Heng, in a physically demanding role, emotes the vulnerability and quiet fury of a young man in his position. Thanawut Kasro also stands out as the ship’s psychopathic captain, a menace who commits murder with a smile. Fast paced and tightly edited up until its devastating final moments, Buoyancy is a terrifying tale of hope and endurance in the face of unspeakable ugliness.

Violent homophobia and religious hypocrisy seep through the screen in Tremors, Jayro Bustamente’s second feature dealing with oppression in Guatemala (after 2015’s arranged marriage drama Ixcanul). Behind the walls of a gorgeous estate, Pablo (Juan Pablo Olyslager), an affluent married father of two, is grilled by his hysterical Christian family about a homosexual affair. Lots of crying, praying and denial ensue, but the most explosive response comes from Pablo’s humiliated wife, Isa (Diane Bathen), who exacts a cruel campaign of revenge with the help of a sanctimonious pastor (Sabrina De la Hoz). A brief taste of sexual freedom with laid-back Francisco (Mauricio Armas) quickly evaporates as the consequences of this new life start to mount.

Earthquake tremors as a metaphor for a turbulent coming-out process might sound clunky, but Bustamente keeps it subtle, and it makes sense for a story set in Guatemala. The church depicted here is frighteningly intrusive, using extreme measures to assert control over its congregants and their vices; watching the seeds of intolerance planted in Pablo’s innocent children is especially heartbreaking. Part morality play, part horror film (extreme piety is the scary monster here), Tremors remains suspenseful as it crescendos to a painful climax, though the script struggles to develop the relationship between the seemingly incompatible men. We’re given scant insight into how they met, fucked, and decided to move in together. Instead of examining Pablo’s sexuality, Bustamente focuses squarely on the backlash.

“The view may be beautiful. But you can’t eat it” teases the poster for Mark Jenkin’s Bait, a townies-vs-weekenders drama set in a picturesque Cornish fishing village. Keeping with the grand tradition of British cinema’s obsession with class warfare, this is a stirring morality tale about domestic tourism and its sometimes devastating effects on locals. Beneath the sociopolitical commentary lies a simple story of two estranged brothers, struggling to survive as their traditions are washed away by greed and money.

Martin (Edward Rowe), a hard-working fisherman without a boat, resents his brother Steven (Giles King). who uses the family vessel for coastal tours and stag parties. Adding insult to injury, Martin has to put up with the Leigh family, the new owners of his seaside childhood home. A minor tiff over a parking spot between Martin and the “prancing lycra cunt” father (Simon Shepherd) has a snowball effect that leads to further altercations, ending in tragedy.

Jenkin describes his film as “not a black and white story, but one pulsing away within the grey areas.” This is only partially true, as the script lacks critical distance, and clearly sides with Martin and the locals. Perfectly acceptable when the Leigh men’s selfish, bratty behaviour is taken into account. The father is endlessly petty, and highly punchable son Bruno (Jowan Jacobs) embodies the casual entitlement of privileged youth. The Leigh women aren’t so bad; daughter Katie (Georgia Ellery) is a mostly neutral plot device, and the mother (Mary Woodvine) is the sole family member with any self-awareness or empathy for the locals. The most natural performance come from the hilarious Chloe Endean as a shit-talking waitress at the local pub.

Shot in black and white on hand-processed 16mm, Bait feels somewhat like a recently discovered 1960s university film. Choppy cuts and wooden acting are immediately forgiven as stunningly gorgeous images and an engrossing narrative take hold. Easily one of the highlights of this year's Forum section.

