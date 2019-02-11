The Exberlinale Blog: Skaters & Highschoolers

× Expand Danny Taillon 1-514-654-7170 www

The coming-of-age genre is a firm festival favourite and the appetite for the genre seems ever-growing. Its perennial themes of teenage rebellion, awkward encounters and first love feel universal, and three coming-of-age films this year from the three major non-Competition sections stand out; a trio that prove the well-thumbed genre still has plenty to say.

The first is a hot ticket for the Panorama section: Mid90s. It sees Jonah Hill make the leap from actor to director with a debut that is better than anyone dared hope. It follows 13-year-old Stevie (Sunny Suljic) as he befriends a local group of skaters. His new friendships are a way of escaping life at home with his single mother (Katharine Waterston) and his older brother (Lucas Hedges), who mercilessly bullies his sibling. Suljic, last seen in Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Killing of a Sacred Deer, is very much the heart of Mid90s, especially compelling in scenes when you can truly feel Stevie’s residual-but-fading admiration for his physically abusive brother. Guided by a pitch-perfect soundtrack – most notably from Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’ gently melancholic original tracks – we watch Stevie’s evolution as Hill lovingly evokes the 1990s skating scene. There are strong shades of Larry Clark, and the first-time director’s decision to shoot the film on 16mm and present it at 4:3 ratio contributes to the scrappy feel and the period setting, as the boxed-in look brings back memories of home videos and grainy TV sets. While this earnest drama doesn’t surprise all that much on a narrative level, it does succeed as an engaging piece about belonging.

Another American but much less obvious coming-of-age pick is Fourteen, a film which deserves more than to be overlooked within the Forum section’s obtuse selection. Written and directed by Dan Sallitt, it sees two best friends, Jo (Norma Kuhling) and Mara (Tallie Medel), who have settled into a well-rehearsed routine. Jo is a troubled soul and Mara is her rock: when she needs help, Mara will drop everything to be there for her friend. The film’s opening is a bit misleading as certain early scenes seem to suggest an indie-by-numbers (a navel-gazing, Brooklyn-based story featuring precarious jobs and unfulfilling dates), a suspicion wrongly buttressed by the fact both actresses share passing resemblances with Greta Gerwig and Zooey Deschanel. But not so, and as the film slowly reels you in, it reveals itself to be a story about the nature of friendship, with its frequently unaddressed conditions. The film overcomes its restrictive budget with smart storytelling, never once stooping to overwrought observations or faux-profound musings to explain away depression or the complexities of relationships.

Saving the best for last, one of this year’s must-sees is Une Colonie (A Colony), a Canadian standout screening in Generations. Writer-director Geneviève Dulude-De Celles’ assured debut feature is a movingly authentic and relatable depiction of high school years, seen through the eyes of the reserved 12-year-old Mylia. Her approach carries on from her terrific short "La Coupe" ("The Cut", which won Best International Short Film at Sundance in 2014) and at times recalls Bo Burnham’s recent debut Eighth Grade, because both films boast note-perfect performances and movingly observe the knotty crawlspace between childhood and teenage years. That the director captures this tricky, initiatory time without resulting to overly-sentimental beats or unnecessarily overegging it with bordering-on-alarmist worst-case-scenarios (as seen in films like Catherine Hardwicke’s coming-of-age drama Thirteen) is a testament to her shrewd skill as a filmmaker and a storyteller. Emilie Bierre is perfect as Mylia and her interactions with her energetic and precocious younger sister Camille are a joy to watch. The latter is played by 9-year old Irlande Côté, who is by turns hilarious and heartbreaking; she gives the scenes of sisterhood a believability rarely seen on screen, as well as making a beautifully-judged scene in the third act cut deep for anyone who has ever faced with the ruptured relationships of adults. Both actresses ensure that Une Colonie is not your average cookie-cutter movie about the absurdities of adolescence but rather a wonderfully empowering story about navigating the codes imposed upon young girls on the cusp of becoming women, the pressure they face to leave all traces of childhood behind and above all, about embracing who you are. It runs laps around many of its genre neighbours and at times positively rinsed out my tear ducts. Above all, it made me wish I could have seen this film when I was Mylia’s age. Whether it would have made me a more rounded, well-adjusted human being is debatable, but what is for sure is that, whatever your age, you’d be daft to miss out on this coming-of-age tour de force.

Mid90s: Feb 11, 09:30, CinemaxX 7 | Feb 12, 17:00, Cubix 9 | Feb 17, 19:00, Zoo Palast 1

Fourteen: Feb 11, 19:30, Colosseum 1 | Feb 15, 16:30, Delphi

Une Colonie (A Colony): Feb 11, 15:30, FaF | Feb 12, 13:15, CinemaxX 3 | Feb 13, 14:30, Cubix 7