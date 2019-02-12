The Exberlinale Blog: Traumatic encounters

Trauma shapes us, ours fears and how we respond to those around us. Several films this year deal with the layered topic, with varying degrees of success. However, what makes Rekonstruction Utøya and The Magic Life Of V – both documentaries in the Generations section – as well as Panorama’s Šavovi (Stitches) such standouts is that these films understand that trauma it is not a monolithic experience but a complex matter, one often difficult to translate onto the screen…

I can’t deny that my heart sank when I saw that another film about the 2011 Utøya tragedy was selected in this year’s programme. In the space of a year, we’ve had Erik Poppe’s unflinching descent into hell U-July 22 (a highlight of last year’s Berlinale Competition) and Paul Greengrass’ forensically researched but bafflingly overpraised 22 July, released on Netflix. As flippant as this may sound, the accumulation of these closely released films risk alienating those who can legitimately feel that, regardless of good intentions, that there’s a sense of opportunism linked to timing. Furthermore, making a film based on real-life tragedy is tough to do well – there’s always the potential for art to feel voyeuristic and there’s a gossamer-thin line that separates exploitative and necessary filmmaking. Rekonstruction Utøya oscillates between the two, sometimes dangerously swaying towards the former. The documentary introduces us to four survivors of the Utøya massacre who reconstruct their experiences in an empty film studio painted in black. They direct a group of young Norwegian students to recreate their experiences: scenes of the tragedy are re-enacted as a means of processing trauma and sharing the events of that day so that they are not forgotten. It’s a premise that visually recalls Lars Von Trier’s Dogville and thematically echoes Joshua Oppenheimer’s The Act Of Killing. It yields some unquestionably striking images, but the concept quickly runs out of steam, at times undermining its good intentions. Director Carl Javér clearly understands that by focusing on a microcosm you can often tell more than the bigger picture, and the stories told by the four survivors are harrowing. The last testimony is arguably the most interesting and complex, for reasons which shall not be spoiled here. However, it is also the most problematic and led me to feel that the overarching intention to show how tragedy can engender hope is cheapened by certain emotionally manipulative elements (including a poor choice of soundtrack) which border on unearned emotional catharsis through trauma appropriation. It’s a frustrating experience but one which will spark necessary conversations about healing, memory and how trauma often suspends language and blocks meaning.

In The Magic Life Of V, we follow a young Finnish woman, Veera, who is haunted by a childhood trauma and who has found in live action role-playing games a way of escaping herself, in order to find the necessary strength to better confront her demons. To give too much away besides the basic premise of Tonislav Hristov’s documentary would risk spoiling a quietly affecting and insightful film, as certain information about Veera’s life is withheld. In approaching trauma through the lens of LARP games, where people adopt new identities and interact within fictional settings, the director subtly prompts a meditation on fact and fiction. The imagined world becomes a coping mechanism, and in many ways The Magic Life Of V muses on the masks we wear in day-to-day life, questioning the line between what is considered to be “real” and a role. As if that weren’t enough, the film sustains an engaging atmosphere that benefits in no small way from a wonderfully evocative score from Petar Dundakov, which I’d very much like to get my hands on.

Finally, if you’re looking for a stirring drama that tackles both a national and deeply personal trauma via a moving story of motherhood, look no further than Šavovi (Stitches). Set in contemporary Belgrade and based on the real-life testimonial of Drinka Radonjic, a seamstress from the city who searched for her “dead son” for over two decades, writer-director Miroslav Terzić exposes us to the reality that has plagued Serbia, that of unsolved cases of child abductions in hospitals. He tells the story of a woman who, 18 years after the apparent death of her newborn baby, still believes her son to be alive. She uncovers contradictory and incomplete information, and is faced with an oppressive system whose main policy is denial. Her family desperately try to tether her to the present and try to move on with their lives. Like The Magic Life Of V, Stitches shows how trauma scleroses day-to-day life, the past paralyzingly encroaching on the present; and unlike Rekonstruction Utøya, this is a film based on real-life tragedy that truly feels like necessary, important and accomplished filmmaking. Elma Tataragić‘s screenplay and the performances are brilliantly engaging – especially Snežana Bogdanović‘s quietly devastating turn – so much so that I feared Terzić might not stick the landing, and that the climax would somehow undermine what preceded it. Thankfully, the finale is perfectly judged and confirms that every detail Terzić deftly set up has a rewarding and often poignant payoff. It’s a marvel of nuanced and measured storytelling that makes for a vital watch. Don’t let it pass you by.

