The Exberlinale Blog: Wrestling with white supremacy

Perhaps even more so than usual, it feels like a large chunk of this year’s Berlinale lineup is destined never to reach a mainstream audience. This 69th edition has been particularly light on both hotly anticipated prestige projects and buzzy breakout hits, while new films by relatively big names like Fatih Akin (The Golden Glove), Agnieszka Holland (Mr Jones) and Angela Schanelec (I Was at Home, But…) have proven wildly divisive. But all of this has worked in the favour of Skin, the English-language debut from acclaimed Israeli director Guy Nattiv, which has emerged as an extremely unlikely crowd-pleaser.

This intense fact-based drama stars Jamie Bell, buried beneath a layer of menacing facial tattoos, as Bryon, a young neo-Nazi who begins to see the grave error of his ways after falling in love with single mother Julie (Danielle Macdonald), herself the child of white supremacists. But Bryon’s depraved adopted family, headed up by the terrifyingly persuasive Fred (Bill Camp) and the sinisterly seductive Shareen (Vera Farmiga), won’t be giving up their prodigal son without a fight. Nattiv is an assured storyteller, gradually escalating the tension through a series of increasingly nerve-shredding set pieces. And with indie distributor du jour A24 handling the US release, I wouldn’t be surprised to see an awards push for the stellar performances. Bell completely obliterates all memories of his star-making turn in Billy Elliot as the seething, soul-searching Bryon, while Farmiga steals the whole show in one unfathomably creepy exchange. But the film is a little too invested in Bryon’s redemptive arc, and ends up somewhat underplaying the suffering of his victims. PO’C

× Expand Uwa Iduozee

Stupid Young Heart, Selma Vilhunen’s uneven sophomore feature, explores a Finnish teen’s brief flirtation with white nationalism. In a rough Helsinki neighbourhood full of single parents, scrawny skater bro Lenni (Jere Risteppä) faces constant ridicule for his slight frame. Kiira (Rosa Honkonen), a popular dancer, ends up pregnant with his baby, and they decide to keep it. Unprepared for the very adult responsibilities he’s about to face, Lenni finds a father figure in charismatic neighbourhood racist Janne (Ville Haapasalo) and heads down a dark path of hate-fuelled violence and bad haircuts. For an hour or so, Stupid Young Heart thrives as an authentic (albeit slightly episodic) teen pregnancy drama, but falls apart around the halfway mark as the white supremacy plot kicks into gear. The film hits a lot of the same story beats as Skin - a fatherless kid finds a sense of purpose and camaraderie as part of a gang of violent skinheads - but Lenni’s radicalisation feels rushed and contrived. The title itself trivialises the seriousness of neo-Nazism by chalking it all up to teenage shenanigans, something only a “stupid young heart” would be swayed by. While no one is seriously hurt, Lenni commits multiple hate crimes and merely receives the cinematic equivalent of a slap on the wrist. By the end, Stupid Young Heart treads the same frustrating waters as Skin, with an unsympathetic antihero finding tidy redemption through wholesome heterosexual love and interactions with exemplary people of colour, and no real reckoning with Lenni’s horrendous actions. JA

