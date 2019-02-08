The Exberlinale Blog: Charlotte Rampling & The Existential Giallo

Crime novelist; former concentration camp inmate suffering from Stockholm Syndrome; woman who falls in love with a chimpanzee – there aren’t many roles Charlotte Rampling can’t embrace and ace. This year, the Berlinale has chosen to award the British actress with an Honorary Golden Bear and has dedicated the Homage section to a selection of her films. The programme features her breakout role in Luchino Visconti’s The Damned, her iconic performance in Liliana Cavani’s controversial The Night Porter, two of her four collaborations with director François Ozon (Sous Le Sable and Swimming Pool), as well as her Silver Bear-nabbing turn in Andrew Haigh’s fantastic 45 Years. Quite why the curators chose to overlook her memorable turn as ballet teacher Helena who bridges the gap between the fouetté and street dance in 2010’s StreetDance 3D is completely beyond me, but the thesp’s illustrious career spans over 110 films, so hard decisions were clearly made.

No one would blame you for revisiting the classics or for gravitating towards the award-winning 45 Years, but one film in the selection is a must-see, provng once again that Rampling’s collaborations with Italian directors have always yielded positive results: Andrea Pallaoro’s underseen 2017 drama, Hannah. Dubbed by the writer-director as “an existential giallo”, the description fits: you won’t find any black leather gloves murderously wielding razorblades but you’ll be treated to a bracing, emotionally brutal story that will stay with you long after the lights go up. Set in Belgium, Rampling plays the title role, a woman driven into loneliness and an austere existence following her husband’s imprisonment. We’re not explicitly told the reasons behind his incarceration but she stands by him and decides to continue living the life she knows in his absence. However, the more she soldiers on, the more life progressively conspires to excommunicate her into further isolation.

On paper, the story invites comparisons with the aforementioned 45 Years, as both deal with the destruction of a woman by corrosive secrets. The pair would make for a wonderful yet soul-sapping double-bill, with Hannah instilling a palpable sense of anxiety. It audaciously plays out at times like a silent movie which makes the viewers frequently question their sympathies. The director and fellow screenwriter Oralndo Tirado achieve this by adroitly drip-feeding information through elliptical moments, matching the minimalistic nature of the film with a calculated economy of storytelling. This is a film that understands that what is left unspoken entices the audience to make inferences about the characters, thereby bolstering emotional investment and a desire to dispel doubt. For instance, one throwaway line during a minimal exchange the first time Hannah visits her husband in jail casts a shadow and sees our certitudes subtly bifurcate: Is her husband perversely convincing himself (and his wife) of his innocence or could Hannah have been in some way complicit in his sins?

It is an achingly intimate portrait of alienation and Rampling has never been better. Her performance is a masterclass in restraint, never letting her vulnerability take centre stage and yet making sure her resilient demeanour is never impenetrable. Much like in the paralysing last shot of 45 Years, she can make the slightest micro-gesture speak volumes, utilizing non-verbal cues to convey her punishing internalisation of shame, fear and sadness. Her craft is equalled by that of cinematographer Chayse Irvin, who excels in filming empty spaces in a manner that at times recalls Haneke; he ensures that Hannah’s isolation is increasingly seen in the frame by almost pushing her outside of its boundaries. His slow travelling shots make for an uneasy watch at times, and the last scene’s uninterrupted take and deftly calculated camera angle conspire to create a stomach-knotting final beat.

Hannah rightly won its leading lady the Volpi Cup for Best Actress, following its premiere at the Venice Film Festival two years ago. Since then, it seemed to mysteriously vanish, and was unceremoniously doled out in a handful of territories without the release fanfare it deserved. It’s something of a baffling misstep on behalf of the film’s distributors, but a wrong you can right thanks to the Homage section’s shrewd decision to recognise it as one of Rampling’s finest hours.