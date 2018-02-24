Exberlinale Interview: Taming the megalomaniac

Aside from the corrosively bland promotional exercise that is Songwriter, the Ed Sheeran documentary being shown as part of the Competition Special section, the Berlinale has this year offered some excellent music docs. In his debut film, Shut Up And Play The Piano, Philipp Jedicke chronicles the career of Canadian artist Jason Charles Beck, otherwise known as Chilly Gonzales. From comedy rap to underground punk, all the way to his classical period, Jedicke combines new interviews, recent performance footage and a wealth of archive material to create a vibrant and wonderfully entertaining portrait of the infamous musician / prankster / performer / piano virtuoso.

I sat down with the director to talk about his portrait of an evolving artist, music docs, as well as Berlin and the pitfalls of nostalgia…

How did the project come about and what made you want to work with Chilly Gonzales?

I had heard about his career for a long time and I followed it since 2001, since his Berlin heydays. I had glimpses of what he did, and when I heard that Gonzo had moved to Cologne – where I currently live – I needed to meet the guy. Plus, I’d lived in Canada too, and I knew we would have a lot of common ground. I ended up interviewing him for the online culture section of Deutsche Welle – we had a 20-minute slot for the interview, and we ended up talking for about an hour afterwards. I was struck by how many facets he had, more than I actually knew. Very spontaneously, I asked him if I could do a documentary on him. He said yes straight away! [Laughs] He gave me the contact details of his manager and that’s how it all started! So essentially, I have to be grateful to Deutsche Welle forever! [Laughs]

When did you shoot the film?

We shot between the end of 2014 and beginning of 2016. We had a lot of footage by the end of it, with the archive material too. In fact, Peaches didn’t help, because when I interviewed her at the end of the shooting period, she said “Hey, I have an archive myself, come on over!” and I found myself with a lot of early, very exciting material! [Laughs] She also gave us the music of The Shit (her first rock band, established in 1995), which has never been released. She told me I could use it in the film, and I’m so grateful for that.

What is it like working with someone like Chilly, a self-professed “megalomaniac” and who presents himself as a cartoonish and outlandish supervillain? As co-producer of the film, did he give you free reign with the project or was he hands-on?

As co-producer, he knew that he would have final cut. But the funny thing is that the moment he knew that, he let me get on with it and let me work on it totally freely. It’s very easy to work with him – he’s very gentle and as a private person, he’s forgiving. As Chilly Gonzales, he can be quite punishing of anything that doesn’t go his way, but as Jason Beck, you don’t get punished. That’s the main difference between him and his stage character – he’s not as erratic as he is on stage. At the beginning, I was a lot more careful though – I was afraid I was going to get one of those rants from him all of a sudden, but after a while, I realised that you just have to be very honest and just tell him what you want. He’s very open to discussion. I also had some competition at the time, as another production company asked to do a documentary on him around the same time, but he immediately picked me, regardless of the fact I’m not a famous director. I’m a first timer, and I’m really happy that he stuck with me.

Why was that, do you think?

There was this relationship of trust, mostly because he realised that I knew about his early Berlin days. I think that played an important role. He said: “I want this guy because I trust him.” All of his relationships work like that – he goes for trust, much more than fame or talent!

What about the wealth of interviewees (Peaches, Leslie Feist, Jarvis Cocker…) – were they keen to talk to you and spill the beans on Chilly?

They are all friends, so the moment that Chilly said “I trust this guy,” the doors were open. A lot of the interviews were quite spontaneous, in fact, happening on tour…

During the film, Chilly talks about the “media bullshit” and how interviews and press junkets end up with a depressing amount of similar questions being asked. Did you ever think there might be a contradiction in terms from his perspective in allowing someone to make a film about him, when he doesn’t want to be faced with the media hoopla and the same questions asked?

I see what you mean by that, but that’s the contradiction that he lives in as an artist. He knows he needs the media. He’s also very interested in what people write about him and in feedback. He is very open to criticism. On the other hand, he’s very frustrated with a certain kind of interviewing style, one that lacks research for instance. I also thought he would be more on guard in interviews, but the promo he’s done for this film has been positive. It’s just one of Chilly Gonzales’ outbursts that I managed to catch on camera!

I’m suddenly very self-conscious about my questions!

You’re doing great! [Laughs]

How did you manage to keep the documentary from becoming an ego-stroke or a promotional puff piece about Chilly?

I can understand how many can fear that the film could just be an “Oh, he’s so great” kind of thing. I guess I tried to focus on his radical style changes and his motivations for them. He’s driven by ambition in a way that’s not always healthy, and I wanted to show how he’s struggled to become what he is now. And he seems more satisfied with what he is now that during his Berlin days or even before, in Toronto, where he was trying to be a mainstream artist with his first band. I was interested in portraying how much of a struggle it actually is to find your voice as an artist and the many obstacles you have to overcome, especially with someone like him who is in many ways a shy and reclusive person. I liked the idea of showing how it works to become a stage animal. He’s in a constant fight with himself and he needs something to rub up against in order to achieve the next level in his artistic development. When I talked with him about it, he said that that was totally right and that he’s glad to show that it’s not an easy process, and that he’s not this musical genius. He’s not serious when he says how good he is – he works hard. He always says: “I’m not an artist, I just work the hardest,” and I love this quote.

There are a lot of music documentaries at the moment – it seems to be a popular genre, and a well-represented one at this year’s Berlinale, with the MIA documentary, Bixa Travesty… What is it about the genre that is so popular and appeals to audiences in your opinion?

I saw the MIA documentary! I liked it, especially the fact that you see how she made herself and she was dancing like that already as a kid… You always think that there are these people who say “Wear these funky clothes! Do this! Act like that!” but she had it from the get-go! Anyway, I can only speak for myself when I say that music and images work so well together. As Bowie said: Sound and Vision. There’s a rhythm, it’s a natural hand-in-glove thing. And I think that musicians are the most interesting kind of artists. They are always very open minded, as music is always very collaborative. Music is also a universal language and there are so many possibilities when it comes to making a music documentary – you don’t have to stick to a generic frame. You only have to have music in there somewhere! [Laughs] If you look at recent ones like the Metallica documentary Some Kind of Monster or the Lady Gaga documentary, they’re so different. There are so many different approaches to take and that’s quite exciting.

At one point, Chilly says “Berlin was wilder and more fascinating than our fantasies” – the film feels very much like a love letter to Berlin. It also feels like there’s a sort of poetic justice in the fact that it premieres in Berlin…

Yes, you’re right, and the Berlin reception experience has been… Well, I still don’t fully realise what’s happened, as I didn’t know that the film would be presented here until between Christmas and New Years! Its been a race to get it finished, with the pre-roll, layout, credits roll… Until the very last day, it was work work work! But the warm reception we’ve had has been worth it. Berlin has the reputation in the rest of Germany for being a bit rough, but it was just the opposite. Everyone was so welcoming and there was such great applause at the premiere. As for the city, I had the privilege to be there in the mid-1990s and have friends who were a big part of the music scene at the time. I got a glimpse of it, and it opened my mind so much. To this day, I feel very grateful and that’s why it was important for the film to be a love letter to Berlin, as you say. The Berlin parts had to feel real and not romanticised. People tend to glorify the nostalgic feeling too much and going down the “Oh, those were the good old days” route is a trap. I refer to Chilly when he says: “The best time is always now.” What’s the point otherwise? [Laughs]

What’s next for you?

I’d love to do another artist portrait – I’m currently negotiating with the person, so I can't tell you who it is, I’m afraid…

Another musician?

Yes. Music is the thing I’m most interested in, and I’ll say no more! I’m not sure what medium or outlet I’ll do it in, but I’d also like to do something regarding the Vienna music scene. I really think that the Austrian, especially the Viennese music scene at the moment, is so interesting. I think the best German speaking stuff is coming out of Vienna – Berlin 2018 is Vienna! [Laughs]

Catch the last screening of Shut Up And Play The Piano Feb 25 at 15:00 at Colosseum 1.