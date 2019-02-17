The Exberliner Blog: Awards analysis

Wang Xiaoshuai’s So Long, My Son, the last of this year’s Competition titles to screen for press, emerged as a late Golden Bear contender towards the end of the festival. Set over the course of around 30 years, and clocking in at 180 minutes (So Long indeed), it’s an intimate epic charting the largely devastating effects of China’s one-child policy on married couple Yaojun (Wang Jingchun) and Liyun (Yong Mei). As well as being thematically weighty, it’s also formally ambitious, with a decade-hopping nonlinear narrative that keeps you on your toes without ever feeling needlessly obtuse. And despite some decidedly melodramatic plot elements, Wang keeps things impressively understated for the most part – it was an unremarkable exchange of friendly words that finally reduced me to tears. This was certainly one of the strongest Competition titles I saw this year, alongside Agnieszka Holland’s brilliant, bizarrely overlooked between-the-wars drama Mr Jones. But it’s ultimately far more conventional than Angela Schanelec’s enigmatic, minimalist drama I Was at Home, But…, the winner of this year’s Best Director prize. As such, awarding So Long, My Son the Best Actor and Best Actress Silver Bears for Wang and Yong’s gently devastating double act felt like a fitting way honour this assured, satisfying drama. PO’C

The Silver Bear for best screenplay went to Maurizio Braucci, Claudio Giovannesi and Roberto Saviano for Piranhas, their portrait of the troubled youth of Naples. The film chronicles the relationship between adolescence and crime as a bunch of young friends embrace the mobster lifestyle. This was one of the Competition’s more straightforwardly enjoyable films, and while it entertained with strong performances from its young cast, what tickled me about this award was that the script was, for my money, the weakest part of the film. The by-the-numbers plot is overshadowed by the smooth direction and the acting, and the end result reminded me of far more interesting films dealing with the same subject matter, like Gomorrah, also written by Roberto Saviano. Co-scriptwriter and director Giovannesi dedicated the award to the youth of Naples and to Italy, saying that he hoped that “art, culture and education will once again become a priority in the country”; and as a rallying cry, it can’t be denied that Piranhas functions as a well-shot cautionary tale. DM

The Silver Bear Alfred Bauer Prize went to Nora Fingscheidt’s System Crasher, a film about a foul-mouthed scamp, Benni, who rebels against any kind of authority and is lost in Germany’s child welfare system. I’m a bit bemused as to why this prize – which rewards a feature that opens new perspectives – was awarded to this German production. Aesthetically speaking, System Crasher doesn’t do much out of the ordinary, even if the film laudably introduces themes related to trauma therapy and rescue fantasies, mirroring the Catch-22 situation at the heart of Benni’s predicament. The promise of stability leads to unwarranted emotional attachment; constant change and moving from foster homes to group centres further entrenches her into traumatic experience. The narrative has the tendency to be repetitive and necessarily so, but it doesn’t quite stick the landing. Once again, the form mirrors the content, but the slightly twee, airport-set ending does the drama no favours, and a more poetically ambiguous final note might have been struck had the film ended 20 minutes earlier.

Ultimately, it all hangs on Helena Zengel’s young shoulders; if any award should have been bestowed upon Fingscheidt’s film, it should have been for Best Actress. The 11-year old is electric and brings an unbridled energy to the part, shouting and screaming so convincingly and with such heartfelt rage that I feared for the young actress’ vocal chords. When Benni says to one of her classmates “I’ll kill you in a heartbeat,” you believe her; when she achingly yearns for a father figure by repeatedly yelling “Papa papa papa” at her school escort, your heart breaks for her and recoils at the broken system that ensures her plight is never-ending. In the end, System Crasher is Zengel’s film, and even if it got the wrong award, it was still a joy to see Sandra Hüller kneeling before the young, leather-jacket wearing thesp on stage. Succession assured. DM

Finally, it was Israeli director Nadav Lapid’s third feature Synonyms that took home the Golden Bear for Best Film. While I had my heart set on the Macedonian satire by Teona Strugar Mitevska, God Exists, Her Name Is Petrunya, a timely film exploring how masculine dominance is excused by tradition and religion, Synonyms is an interesting choice for the top gong. Like Denis Côté’s underrated Ghost Town Anthology (which sadly went home empty-handed), this French-Israeli-German co-production deals with the layered topic of national identity.

It follows Yoav (blisteringly charismatic newcomer Tom Mercier), an Israeli traveller who gets his bag stolen one evening and nearly freezes to death, but is helped back on his feet by a young bourgeois couple. The young Israeli is desperate to shed his identity as quickly as possible, refusing to speak a single word of Hebrew and instead carrying around a small French dictionary; for him, French naturalisation represents his salvation. As we follow his quest to substitute citizenships, Lapid embarks on a frequently funny and absurdist meditation on how one cannot completely leave one’s past behind. The director wastes no time in satirically skewering national stereotypes: the politics of Israel and France’s patronising attitude, represented by Yoav’s new bourgeois friends who are fascinated by him and exploit him to their confusing ends.

National pride soon become synonymous with national rejection, and language becomes the de-facto manifestation of identity, as well as the catalyst for both connection and disconnection. It all adds up to a messy and at times frustrating tragicomedy, featuring some of the Competition’s most memorable moments. The snag is that it never truly coalesces into a completely satisfying whole. Standout scenes like Yoav shooting his rifle during his military service to the tune of Pink Martini’s ‘Sympathique’ or one of Yoav’s overzealous friends aggressively shoving his face into those of the Parisian Metro travellers to assert his Jewish identity are terrific, but don’t add up to a that much. Parts reminded me of last year’s Foxtrot by Samuel Maoz, a film which criticises Israeli military service in a far more direct manner. Here, the storytelling is shaky and erratic at the best of times, leaving certain elements of the film to puzzle rather than dazzle. Still, within the context of the competition, it’s hard to be completely immune to its absurdist charms. DM