ILB Blog: One for the books

This year’s ILB was one for the books! Get it? No, really, what an incredible week full of literature, performance art and intriguing (yet incredibly large in scope) topics like democracy. We got to hear notorious dissidents talk via Skype, watch artists insult each other over rap songs, and hear the words of a diverse number of inspiring authors. We learned about democracy in all its many, varied, flawed forms – the ways it functions in different corners of the world, from the USA to Russia; the way that the internet can help or harm democratic ideals; and the way that feminists, authors and citizens can involve themselves in democratic processes. We interviewed authors writing about a wide range of topics, from stories of fictional Balkan war criminals settling in small Irish towns to brutal feminist dystopian landscapes.

With discussion and discourse covering issues including the historical, the current, the political, the moral, feminist, racist and nearly everything in between, we’ve come out feeling more than just literature-laden. Bringing together writers from every corner of the globe in a dazzling array of talks and panels, the ILB opened up the world of previously remote-seeming global literature to us in its celebration of literature and author.

It feels easy, sometimes, to regard much of the literary crowd as an endless echo chamber. We struggled with this sense throughout the festival, too – when panelists appeared to be attempting to "out-liberal" each other on stage, or when audience questions reflecting a slightly different viewpoint than the one presented onstage were offhandedly dismissed. Even when the moderators were bumbling and the readings dragged on, though, the participants managed to bring a flair and intellectual curiosity to the discussions, leaving us with a sense of hope for the future of the literary world. Plus, we got to see some artists argue with each other in the process about the internet and performance art, which is always entertaining. Thanks for following along with us, and keep reading!