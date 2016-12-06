Konrad Werner: How long can Germany hold out?

× Expand Photo by Metropolico.org (CC BY-SA 2.0)

In the old days, we could at least agree that we all hated Nazis. And the Nazis and the Nazi sympathisers had to pretend they weren't Nazis and Nazi sympathisers. They had to at least simulate some respect because, you know, of the mass murder and the total destruction of civilisation their insanity nearly brought about. Sorry not sorry.

Now the Nazis don't have to pretend anymore, because we pretend that they're not Nazis for them. Now we just let our friends say vaguely Nazi shit and people in power come up with ideas like registering Muslims or stripping people of citizenship for protesting or shooting refugees who cross borders and we just say, "oh, it's okay, we'll wait and see, we can always have another vote in four years." But it's already happening. The lakes are drying up and the snake's egg has hatched, and Trump doesn't even matter anymore – he may or may not be an actual Nazi, but he's definitely a cunt and he's let the Nazis in, and all they want is to burn everything down.

It's got so bad that they don't even have to pretend they only hate Muslims now. In Berlin the head of the Polish Institute has just been sacked by the Polish government for having "too much Jewish-themed content" around. And the German Labour Ministry admitted this week that around 70,000 Nazi perpetrators were still getting "war victim" pensions from the German state. And this is supposed to be politically-correct Merkel land with its surfeit of guilt?

And what about Germany, with its steady centrist coalition-led leadership? It feels so nice and boring to be writing about Angela Merkel's coalition options or the possibility of a leftish alliance of the Social Democrats, the Greens, and die Linke. But whatever happens next September, the ugly feeling in your stomach is the fact that the AfD (who attempted to hide its own anti-Semites) has a good chance of becoming the third biggest party in the Bundestag (it's currently polling neck-and-neck with the Greens and die Linke, hovering between 10 and 12 percent).

And even though no other party will likely stoop to forming a coalition with them, they will be able to do a lot more damage with a national platform, even more than they are now. It's nice that Austria voted for a normal person and Berlin voted for a safe liberal government, but things are only going to get worse.