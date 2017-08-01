Seymour Gris: The German car crisis

× Expand A recent Greenpeace campaign: "Premature deaths from nitrogen oxide since the beginning of Dieselgate"

Although you wouldn't know it from riding your bike down car-clogged, fume-shrouded Leipziger Straße or Sonnenallee or Torstraße, Germany is amid an Autokrise or "car crisis". In the 1970s the Oil Crisis meant the we had too little oil. In this crisis, it's the exact opposite: we have way too many cars on our city streets.

It all bubbled to the surface last week. It's pretty complicated, but here are the main things that happened:

1. Corrupt cartel: Last week Der Spiegel magazine revealed that the big German cars brands had been meeting secretly as a cartel for years to discuss, among other things, how to cheat during emissions testing using fancy software. A juicy twist in the ongoing "Dieselgate" affair that began in September 2015 when the American EPA found that Volkswagen had been violating the US Clean Air Act on a massive scale. Now it's almost certain that all of the German carmarkers were doing the same thing.

2. Diesel ban: Also last week, a court ruled that older diesel models would be banned from driving in Stuttgart (Germany's car capital, home of Mercedes-Benz and Porsche) where diesel-related air pollution is reaching untenable levels. In a case brought on by the environmental group Deutsche Umwelthilfe, the judge found that the right to human health trumped the rights of diesel drivers to pollute the air. Deutsche Umwelthilfe has filed similar cases in several other German cities,

3. Recalls: Porsche, the luxury sports car maker from Stuttgart, has been banned from selling certain models of its Cayenne diesel SUVs, those 2.5 tonne luxury tanks popular with the one percent. At the same time, 21,500 Cayennes are being recalled across Europe. Why? Because they don't comply with emmissions standards. VW and Audi are also being forced to recall hundreds of thousands of cars.

4. Fines: Since September 2015 when Dieselgate broke in the US, Volkswagen has been faced with new fines and lawsuits in countries around the world on almost a weekly basis. And today yet another VW scandal broke: the company may have used European European research and development funds to develop their emissions-cheating engines.

What does it all mean? The events of the last week show once and for all that the German car industry's solution for climate change, "clean diesel", is a scam. Diesel engines emit less carbon dioxide than petrol engines. Diesel motors employ a 100-year-old technology, are very easy to build and therefore extremely profiatable. Yet they also produce large quantities of nitrogen oxides causing smog and serious lung and heart problems. According to the European Environment Agency nitrogen oxide is responsible for about 10,000 premature deaths per year in Germany. After years of promoting diesel as cheap and environmentally friendly, Germany now has 15 million diesel cars on the road and the result is a full-blown health-crisis.

Tomorrow, the government meets car brand bosses at the so-called Diesel Summit. Politicians and executives will discuss how diesel emissions can be reduced by software updates and/or hardware fixes (which will probably be financed by a government subsidy!). You'd think that in a democracy representatives of other groups would be in the room: associations representing drivers, citizens and environmental groups. Nope. Just politicians and industry reps. There might be some chatter about alternative engines: hybrids, electric and so on, but everyone in industry and Merkel's government agrees: diesel is a "bridge technology" on the way to a clean future. But Germany wants to postpone that clean future for as long as possible. And while France and Britain have named 2040 as the year no new diesel or petrol cars get sold, Germany, the country that makes the most cars in Europe refuses to set such a target.

It's pathetic.

What's also pathetic is that nobody in government is discussing the real solution to urban mobility and urban pollution: massive investment in public transport and cycle infrastructure.

The Red-Red-Green government of Berlin, a city with no car-related industry to speak of and therefore, one would think, relatively free of car lobbyist influence, should seize this opportunity to go above and beyond election promises and show that we can make the roads safer and cleaner for all Berliners. Mayor Michael Müller should double spending in bike lanes, and put serious money into the BVG and S-Bahn, adding more trains, lowering fares and making buses, trams and trains safer and cleaner. If not now, when?

If you're as angry as I am, join the bike demo against the Diesel Summit Wednesday morning at 8:30!