The ILB Blog: The refugees not here

This weekend at Lit Fest is going to be big, with the launch of the International Congress for Democracy and Freedom yesterday evening and a politically packed schedule.

As a warm up, we heard from ILB director Ulrich Schreiber and Syrian author Khaled Khalifa as they discussed their book project Refugees Worldwide, a literary compilation by 14 writers sharing experiences, impressions and stories relating to different refugee situations around the world.

The idea for the project stemmed from last year's ILB and the book, which will be launched on Sunday, is the result of the year's work.

Schreiber came up the idea years ago, he said, when he realised the discourse about refugees was much too Eurocentric. "There are 65 million refugees across the world, and only two million in the EU". Khalifa actually lives in Damascus.

"Life in Damascus was once broad. Now every day it is getting narrower. We've lost so much... family and friends," says Khalifa of living in the city at the heart of the Syrian war.

"Previously, death was rare, unusual, but now it is life that is rare, and death more common."

For him, the life of an exiled writer is not an option. "I will never leave. It's my homeland, not the land of any regime. I was born there and I will live there until I die."

Things are definitely set to be lively for Sunday's book launch, 6pm at the Buchhändlerkeller, where he will be joined by German writer Nora Bossong.