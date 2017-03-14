Dripping chromatics

Berlin-based Swiss artist Christine Streuli believes in using colour to convey her emotional state, with each work representing a feeling or experience that she had during its creation. She tries to avoid overt interpretation, insisting her technicolour swirls, splashes, stylised orals and geometric patterns are purely about the craft of painting. But in pieces such as the one above, you can sometimes see at least a little of what inspired her. “Warpainting E” is part of a series that uses a camouflage pattern where the paint is smudged and left to drip, perhaps hinting at the grisly reality of war but also giving viewers an insight into Streuli’s painting process. It’s works like this that garnered Streuli the 2017 Fred Thieler Prize for Painting, an award for mid-career artists that comes with a rather sweet €10,000 purse and an exhibition at the Berlinische Galerie. See it for yourself from March 18.

Christine Streuli Mar 18-Oct 9 | Berlinische Galerie, Kreuzberg