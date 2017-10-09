Eyes on the prize

× Expand Left to right: Jumana Manna, Sol Calero, Iman Issa, Agnieszka Polska. Photo by David von Becker

This year’s Preis der Nationalgalerie finalists exhibit side by side at Hamburger Bahnhof.

Every two years since 2000, the board of Berlin’s Nationalgalerie has nominated four artists under age 40 who are based and active in Germany for its Preis der Nationalgalerie. Since 2013, the prize no longer includes cash, but provides a solo exhibition at one of the Nationalgalerie’s locations the following year alongside a dedicated publication.

Starting this month, Hamburger Bahnhof presents the work of the four 2017 nominees, all of whom are based in Berlin, none of whom were born in Germany. They include Sol Calero (co-founder of project space Kinderhook & Caracas), whose painting and sculpture hybrid installations engage her Venezuelan roots; Iman Issa, from Egypt, whose conceptual investigation of monuments bridge many mediums; American Jumana Manna, who creates visual narratives across fi lm and sculpture; and Polish Agnieszka Polska, whose diverse film, animation and photo works use found materials to (re)construct illusionary documentaries.

They’ll be coming together for an artist talk on October 12 (19:00, in English) before the prize is awarded on October 20. Considering past winners have included current art-world stars like Omer Fast (2009), Cyprien Gaillard (2011) and Anne Imhof (2015), these four are undoubtedly ones to watch.

Preis der Nationalgalerie, Sep 29-Jan 14 | Hamburger Bahnhof, Mitte