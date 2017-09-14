Olafur Eliasson and the reality factory

× 1 of 5 Expand Photo by Ari Magg × 2 of 5 Expand Inside Olafur Eliasson's studio × 3 of 5 Expand Inside Olafur Eliasson's studio × 4 of 5 Expand Inside Olafur Eliasson's studio × 5 of 5 Expand Inside Olafur Eliasson's studio Prev Next

Olafur Eliasson might be the closest thing Berlin has to Willy Wonka: an avuncular genius who rarely speaks to the press and, every so often, emerges from his mysterious Prenzlauer Berg factory with some fantastical creation. For this week's Festival of Future Nows at Hamburger Bahnhof (Sep 14-17), a dizzying array of works and performances from 100 international artists, he consented only to an email interview. The result was, well, slightly mystifying (see below).

Yet just a couple weeks later, quite unexpectedly, he invited a handful of journalists into his inner sanctum for a tour and personal meet-and-greet. The occasion was the unveiling of the latest version of Little Sun, a solar-powered lamp Eliasson co-developed in 2012. Sales of the lamp in Europe and America, where it costs about €22-30, are used to subsidised its distribution in sub-Saharan Africa, where it's meant to replace the dangerous and unsustainable kerosene lanterns that are used in villages without access to electricity.

Officially registered as an e.V., Little Sun is more humanitarian start-up than artistic practice, although its flagship product is of course beautifully designed. At his press conference at the organisation's headquarters next to his studio within the former Pfefferberg brewery, Eliasson sounded more like an Elon Musk-type visionary than the “curator of uncertain certainty” he'd come across as in his email to us, proselytising about the amount of CO2 emissions his project would offset (some 100,000 tonnes) and the importance, when it came to developing and marketing the thing, of appealing to emotion over rational thought.

After that came the tour of the studio itself. Spread over two floors, it actually does resemble a start-up HQ, albeit one with an unusual amount of laser-cut geodesic spheres. As one might expect, there is a room filled with every imaginable colour of paint. There are orbs of blown glass that shift from clear to gold as you walk around them, and checklists pinned to the wall that include such items as “2 crates Your intuition”. But there are also quite normal-looking Berliners of all nationalities hard at work on giant Macs, surrounded by architectural plans and vision boards. Like Musk or Zuckerberg, Eliasson's into experimentation just for the sake of it – there's one guy whose sole job is to "explore the possibilities" of virtual reality. The upstairs kitchen, besides churning out daily communal vegetarian meals for Eliasson's 100-ish employees, has spawned a cult cookbook that contains both recipes and ruminations on food as a creative fuel. It's cooperatively cleaned via a rotating Putzplan, and Eliasson's borderline-evangelical worker bees manage to make even dishwashing sound like a transformative experience.

You can't help but fall for this utopian laboratory, even if you're still not entirely sure what Eliasson means when he calls it a “reality-producing machine”. Over drinks and freshly baked bread with miso butter, we tried to find out more about the connection between his solar lantern and his upcoming festival.

So is Little Sun coming from the same place as the rest of your artistic practice?

Yes and no. The aspiration is the same, but the strategy is obviously different. Little Sun is the largest project I'm working on – it's the smallest lantern, and the largest project. We're working with several African countries and several very large organisations, we're working with policy, we're very active with climate campaigning. At the same time, it's very much a part of my artistic practice – I mean, it's about people, and it's about the perception of the world. It's about light. And it has a lot to do with trust, hope, the climate...

How does it feel to be an artist managing a huge non-profit?

It feels like I'm a young artist again, because it's just hard work. It's not complicated, but it's complex. And I realised there's a significant difference in success when I push, or when I'm pulled. It pays off to be the one who's pushing, and the team and I are really pushing a lot. This is a project that's really living off its vision. We have months where we're doing amazing, we have months where we're totally certain we're going out of business in a second. What I've noticed is that if we keep focusing on the narrative, things start to improve.

Your employee Marion, who's working with sellers on the ground in Africa, was just telling me about how kids and old guys were thanking her for bringing them your product... when you're working on something capable of this kind of concrete change, does an abstract project like the Festival of Future Nows seem less significant?

It's actually very related. You know, I did a Festival of Future Nows in Ethiopia as well – we had a large event that was similar. I just had an Ethiopian poetry workshop at UdK, like a poetry slam with a lot of poets and rappers from Africa. And working with Little Sun, there's a lot of poetry involved as well. There really is. The Festival of Future Nows is about decentralisation and empowerment, energy, trust, happiness, positive vibes and culture being a lot stronger than people think. All of that I could say about Little Sun, too.

And the original interview:

You once said breakdancing impacted your art. How so?

I started dancing in my early teens and was very obsessed with it at the time. It gave me a physical relationship to my environment and enhanced my ability to sense my surroundings through my movements. This has had a great impact on my artistic practice, by giving me an emphasis on the viewer’s physical experience of the artwork. An artwork activates the viewer to become a co-producer of their experience, and I think I first saw this potential in breakdancing. It just shifted from my own performance to the artworks, which are now the performers.

How was it setting up your studio in Berlin in 1995?

I moved to Cologne first, in 1993, because I thought the art world there was livelier than in Copenhagen. But then I visited Berlin occasionally and saw that it was a more inspiring place. So after a year and a half, I moved here. It was a struggle to be here in the mid-1990s; it was tough and very demanding, but there was such a high concentration of talented people here. There was space for creativity and for connectivity. In a lot of ways, it was a different city from the one it is today or even 10 years ago.

Is Berlin over?

You might say that the city has become a victim of its own success and that it has often failed to protect, sustain and support the spaces and practitioners that it has attracted over the years, but I still believe it is a uniquely open place to work as an artist.

Why call your Prenzlauer Berg studio a “reality-producing machine”?

I consider my studio to be part of the city and of the world outside. When you enter it, you do not step out of Berlin and into the utopian space of an artist’s studio. You enter a place that is deeply interwoven with reality, where we are busy contributing to the production of reality. I strongly believe that reality is relative, that it’s negotiable, and that we are all engaged in producing it together – the trick is to recognise this fact and act on it.

With your Institute of Spatial Experiments at UdK (2009-2014) you said you aimed “to curate learning situations of uncertain certainty”... Can you explain?

There is a positive notion of uncertainty that I like to keep in my practice, an uncertainty that wakes you up from your assumed, received way of seeing things and makes you curious. But this can sometimes be frightening or overwhelming. What I am interested in is where you learn to accept this uncertainty as integral to working as an artist, to no longer be frightened of it, but to become certain of it.

Why resurrect 2014’s Festival of Future Nows... now?

In this new edition, we’re further exploring the questions central to the Institute for Spatial Experiments. It’s a kind of intensification and scaling up of what we were doing. Visitors will encounter an intense energy field of spontaneity and planning, full of performances, events and experiments.

Festival of Future Nows, Sep 14-17 (opens Sep 14, 19:00), Hamburger Bahnhof, Mitte