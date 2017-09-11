The Art Week to-do list

× Expand Positions Berlin Art Week

Out of the plethora of events and exhibitions, here are our top 10 must-sees and why. For more meat on this stuff, check out Sarrita Hunn's rundown.

Art Berlin Fair (Station Berlin, Kreuzberg) Because you’ll want to see firsthand whether the Art Cologne partnership will be a roaring success or fall flat on its face.

Positions Art Fair (Arena, Alt-Treptow) For the fresh perspectives and the chance to hobnob with scenesters at the opening party (Sep 14, 22:00).

Festival of Future Nows 2017 (Hamburger Bahnhof, Mitte) Because it’s Olafur Eliasson, and it’s all weekend – so no excuse for FOMO.

Harun Farocki Retrospective (NBK, Savvy, Kino Arsenal) If you haven’t caught up on the work of the legendary German filmmaker, artist and author, it’s about time you did. If you have, why not see it again?

Monica Bonvicini (Berlinische Galerie, Kreuzberg) Because her solo exhibition 3612,54 m³ vs 0,05 m³ is hotly tipped to be one of the most important openings of the season.

Willem de Rooij (KW, Mitte) Because nobody else has managed to elevate flower arrangements into a (literal) art form.

Barbara Kruger (Sprüth Magers, Mitte) The bold conceptual artist’s collages are the highlight in an exhibition trifecta that also includes the legendary Llyn Foulkes and technology-driven Jon Rafman. Opens Sep 15.

James Richards (Isabella Bartolozzi, Tiergarten; Julia Stoschek Collection, Mitte) The young Berlin-based British video artist is on fire right now – catch his work at both Isabella Bartolozzi locations from Sep 9, and in the ongoing group exhibition Jaguars and Electric Eels at the former Czech cultural centre.

Danny Lyon retrospective (C/O Berlin, Charlottenburg) Because if there’s any appropriate time to view the American photographer’s powerful photos of the civil rights movement in the late 1960s and 1970s, it’s now. Opens Sep 15.

Katharina Grosse (König Galerie St. Agnes, Kreuzberg) Seeing Grosse’s massive triptych of panels gracing König Galerie’s Brutalist chapel might be the closest thing you have to a religious experience this year. Ends Sep 17.

