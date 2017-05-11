A deadpan treat

× Expand Trailer

If No Country For Old Men was reworked as a Beckettian fable with religious undertones, it would feel something like Bouli Lanners’ fourth feature behind the camera. Les Premiers, Les Derniers (The First, The Last) is a bleakly absurd Franco-Belgian production that sees the paths of two bounty hunters (the always excellent Albert Dupontel, and Lanners himself) cross with those of two handicapped lovers, a nomad with “stigmata” nonchalantly claiming to be Jesus, and two wise men in the shape of screen veterans Max von Sydow and Michael Lonsdale, who seem to be functioning on a higher plane.

As is so often the case, a mysterious MacGuffin – here a stolen mobile phone – binds the characters together in this beautifully shot and ominously surrealist road movie. It’s by no means perfect, with some allegorical elements around faith and the frequently aphoristic dialogue hampering an already patchy narrative. However, Lanners and his regular DP Jean-Paul De Zaeytijd, who masterfully employs wide shots and a dull colour palette, craft a memorably deadpan treat that should titillate arthouse crowds.

Les Premiers, Les Derniers (The First, The Last) | Directed by Bouli Lanners (Belgium/France, 2016) with Albert Dupontel, Bouli Lanners, Suzanne Clément, Philippe Rebbot. Starts May 11

