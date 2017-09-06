A fantastic watch

× Expand A Fantastic Woman

Sebastián Lelio’s A Fantastic Woman was filmed back when all of this nonsense was merely an implausible dystopian nightmare, but now feels like an urgent riposte to Trump’s call to ban transgender people from the military.

Captivating newcomer Daniela Vega shines as Marina, a young trans woman whose seemingly happy existence is shattered when her partner Orlando (Francisco Reyes) dies unexpectedly. What follows is a near-relentless assault on her humanity, both by authority figures suspicious about the circumstances of Orlando’s death, and by her lover’s grieving family. But Marina refuses to play the victim, exuding a quiet dignity in the face of her oppressors, and drawing strength from her vivid inner life, which Lelio conveys through slickly stylised fantastical sequences.

Occasional bum notes, like the bafflingly on-the-nose use of Aretha Franklin’s “(You Make Me Feel Like A) Natural Woman”, hold this back from hitting the heights of comparable work by Almodóvar and Cassavetes. But on the whole it’s a satisfyingly effective plea for tolerance, landing at a time when life-affirming art is seriously needed.

A Fantastic Woman (Una Mujer Fantástica) | Directed by Sebastián Lelio (Chile 2017) with Daniela Vega, Luis Gnecco. Starts September 7

