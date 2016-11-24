Foreign tongues

Ted Chiang’s novella The Story of Your Life proves an impeccable foundation for Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi drama Arrival. From its elliptical, Terrence Malick-esque opening, it’s clear that we’re a world away from conventional blockbuster territory, despite the alien invasion that swiftly follows. Amy Adams stars as Louise Banks, a world-renowned linguist recruited by US authorities to discern the intentions of the ominously uncommunicative extraterrestrials. Her methodical approach yields remarkable results, but the rash actions of a Chinese general (Tzi Ma) bring about the threat of fullblown intergalactic warfare. Arrival offers a thoughtful rumination on the way our world view is shaped by the languages we speak, and the implications of a late-in-the-game twist are quite profoundly moving. There are points where its earnest tone sits awkwardly with its hokey narrative contrivances, but cut Villeneuve a little slack and you’ll be rewarded with one of the year’s most cerebral crowd-pleasers.

Arrival | Directed by Denis Villeneuve (USA 2016) with Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner. Starts November 24

