The once-great Wenders delivers an impenetrable and utterly interminable rumination on love and sexuality that plays out like a perverse parody of arthouse pretension. Avoid like the plague!

The Beautiful Days of Aranjuez | Directed by Wim Wenders (France 2016) with Reda Kateb, Sophie Semin, Peter Handke, Nick Cave. Starts January 26.