High gear laughs

Edgar Wright’s high-concept heist movie opens in dazzling fashion, with a nerve-shredding car chase meticulously choreographed to the beat of “Bellbottoms” by The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion. Behind the wheel sits the titular Baby (Ansel Elgort), a cherubic driving prodigy who stays permanently attached to an iPod in order to drown out his tinnitus, as he works to pay off his debt to charismatic mobster Doc (Kevin Spacey). At first glance, it appears Wright is merely attempting a feature-length riff on the standout scene of his debut Shaun of the Dead, in which a bout of zombie-slaying is wryly synced to the sound of Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now”. But just as the gag begins to wear thin, Baby Driver shifts into fifth gear, delivering more laughs, thrills and spectacle than you’ll find in a year’s worth of comic book blockbusters.

Baby Driver | Directed by Edgar Wright (UK 2017) with Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey. Starts July 27

