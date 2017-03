Hailed at last year's Berinale as Saudi Arabia’s first romcom, this debut feature might not be so nuanced, but its utter candour, energy and cinematographic bravado makes up for all its flaws. How many Saudi love stories taking the piss out of the Kingdom’s sex and gender segregation have you seen before? Now’s your chance.

Barakah Meets Barakah | Directed by Mahmoud Sabbagh (Saudia Arabia 2016). Starts March 9 at Kino Arsenal

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.