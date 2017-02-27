And the winner is...

Filmmaker of the moment Barry Jenkins talks about his masterly, multi-award-winning second feature Moonlight.

The film, which follows a gay African American through three key stages of his life, finally sees its German release on March 9 after months of near-unanimous praise from international critics.

How surprised were you by the rapturous response Moonlight has received?

Extremely! It’s the little movie that could. It’s very flattering to be nominated for awards, but sometimes what gets lost in that is that this is not a conventional film. The structure is a bit unconventional, and the visual style is definitely unconventional, especially for what you would expect from a social realist film like this. All those things for me added up to a film that wouldn’t be as universally embraced as this has been.

What resonated with you about the play on which this is based, Tarell Alvin McCraney’s In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue?

It was the mother character, played by Naomie Harris in the film. My mom was very similar to Tarell’s mom, and I was immediately taken by this visceral and truthful depiction. Plus, we’re from the same neighbourhood. I recognised these elements and thought it was something that hadn’t been shared before.

To what extent do you regard the film as a specifically black experience?

Well, we open the film with [Kendrick Lamar’s] “Every Nigger is a Star”, and you see nothing but black faces over the run of the film because it is the unfiltered depiction of a black creator. It’s funny because there’s a lot of conversation about whether Moonlight is a black film, a gay film, or this, or that. I think it’s intersectional, but it’s definitely a black film.

Did you expect Moonlight to be more divisive in terms of its gay content?

I did! I think the movie arrived at the perfect moment, to be honest. It’s no coincidence that it arrived two or three years after the US Supreme Court ruled that same sex marriage was a constitutional right. If you’re the kind of person who is uncomfortable with watching two men walking down the sidewalk holding hands, you better get over that shit, because you’re about to see a lot more men walking down the sidewalk holding hands. People are going to have to take down their barriers.

Considering the timing of this film’s release, Moonlight straddles two eras: Obama’s America and Trump’s. With a film like yours that refuses to be binary, there seems to be a clash...

Refuses to be binary, I love that! In the US, the film came out a few weeks before the election and it’s been in theatres post-election, and I did see the reaction from general audiences change in a post-Obama America. I think people were looking for something to affirm that America was not this homogenous place, where there was only one accepted version of living an American life. But it’s weird because the movie was made under the umbrella of an Obama presidency. All these works we have right now that are being framed as responses to the election of a new president, they were all developed, written and filmed under a much more inviting standing administration. I don’t know what that says about the context of the film now, but I am glad the movie exists in this moment.

Would you tell the story differently now?

Probably. I do think you’re going to see filmmakers making movies more aggressively in their own voice. It’s going to be necessary in a post-Obama America. I’m sure you saw the disastrous press conference and the press secretary lying about the crowd size at the inauguration... what the fuck was that? It was so blatantly dishonest and deceitful that it’s very quickly made us all aware that we have to really double down and tell the truth, because on the other side, they’re going to tell their alternative truths.

