A syndrome too simple

Based on Melanie Stenton's novel, Cate Shortland’s third feature sees Aussie backpacker Clare (Teresa Palmer) landing in Berlin and swiftly hooking up with local Andi (Max Riemelt). Her holiday dalliance takes a sinister turn when she ends up trapped in his secluded flat, unable to escape. What starts off as a fairly atmospheric thriller soon devolves into a sub-par, John Fowles-esque psychodrama that is both baggy and forgettable. Despite Palmer’s strong performance and a few interesting attempts to inject some psychological complexity into the mix, Berlin Syndrome just doesn’t bring anything new to the table. You’d be better off revisiting superior captivity films like J Blakeson's underappreciated The Disappearance of Alice Creed, or last year’s 10 Cloverfield Lane.

Berlin Syndrome | Directed by Cate Shortland (Australia 2017) with Teresa Palmer, Max Riemelt. Starts May 25

