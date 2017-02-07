Berlinale must-sees: Our insiders’ picks

Here are 15 out-of-competition films that have already caught our eye. Buy your tickets in advance!

Adriana’s Pact (P) Lisette Orozco’s documentary sees a tense family drama unfold: Adriana is accused of having worked for Pinochet’s secret police. Her niece starts searching for answers, which could either exonerate or incriminate her beloved aunt....

Call Me By Your Name (P) Rapturously received at Sundance last month, Luca Guadagnino's exquisite study of teenage listlessness and burgeoning sexuality is sure to be one of the festival's hot tickets.

Casa Roshell (F) This sensitive, deeply atmospheric fly-on-the-wall doc explores the intimate confines of an underground Mexico City club for trans women and their male admirers.

Casting JonBenet (P) Kitty Green's mesmerising portrait of a community haunted by an unsolved mystery is both thrillingly experimental and wildly entertaining.

Ciao Ciao (P) City girl Ciao Ciao returns to her family’s rural life, in this modern Sino-French production about a love triangle, which boasts some beautiful landscapes.

Close-Knit (P) Naoko Ogigami weaves a knitting motif through her first film in five years, a touching family dramedy about a transgender woman who bonds with her partner’s niece.

God's Own Country (P) Another Sundance smash, this brooding tale of a passionate affair between a young Yorkshire farmer and a Romanian migrant worker has already been hailed as the British Brokeback Mountain.

I Am Not Your Negro (P) Samuel L. Jackson narrates the words of the late James Baldwin over archival footage and modern images in Raoul Peck’s stunning documentary about civil rights.

The Misandrists (P) Bruce LaBruce’s newest film about a school for wayward girls who really want to exterminate mankind is as much an homage to 1970s European arthouse films as it is a hilarious political statement/send up.

My Entire High School Sinking Into The Sea (G) Dash Shaw’s playful animation film features the voices of Jason Schwartzman, Reggie Watts and Susan Sarandon. Part teen drama, part disaster flick, it’s a quirkily funny film that overflows with satirical and exciting flourishes.

On The Road (G) Prolific British filmmaker Michael Winterbottom returns to form with this unique rockumentary about the British indie band Wolf Alice.

Pieles (Skins) (P) Charting the plights of people with extreme physical deformities, Eduardo Casanova’s explosive debut combines the grotesque provocations of John Waters with the misanthropic humour of Todd Solondz and the camp aesthetic of Almodóvar.

Requiem for Mrs J. (P) A middle-aged woman resolves to kill herself, only for her simple plan to be complicated at every turn by Serbia’s maddening bureaucracy – think I, Daniel Blake re-imagined as a pitch-black comedy.

The Taste of Betel Nut (P) This offbeat account of a youthful ménage à trois in modern China fizzes with an irreverent energy that calls to mind Nouvelle Vague classics like A Bout de Souffle.

The Wound (P) John Trengove’s measured and engaged South African drama about repressed sexuality, ingrained homophobia and how traditional rhetoric can shape masculine identity opens the Panorama selection and is an audacious debut feature.

P: Panorama, F: Forum, G: Generation