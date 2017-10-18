Solid but no ace

Janus Metz’s competent but code-compliant biopic follows the rivalry between the gentlemanly Björn Borg (Sverrir Gudnason) and the tantrum-prone John McEnroe (Shia LaBeouf), building up to a gladiatorial head-to-head in the 1980 Wimbledon final. The surprisingly flat end result is reminiscent of Ron Howard’s far superior Rush, and adheres too closely to genre tropes by building to the conclusion that these seemingly opposite characters are actually two sides of the same coin. But although the lopsided emphasis is on the Swede (the film’s title is simply Borg in some countries), it’s LaBeouf who shines. After flirting dangerously with art projects and pretentious happenings, the permed thesp delivers his strongest performance in years. All in all, solid but never an ace.

Borg McEnroe | Directed by Janus Metz (Sweden 2017), with Sverrir Gudnason and Shia LaBeouf. Starts Oct 19.

