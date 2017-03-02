Subtle narratives

A subtle queer narrative takes centre stage in Certain Women, Kelly Reichardt’s enchanting anthology film based on short stories by Maile Meloy. In the standout vignette, newcomer Lily Gladstone stars as Jaimie, an introverted ranch hand who begins attending an evening class on education law after she becomes besotted with its teacher, Beth (Kristen Stewart). The pair fall into the routine of eating together after class, leading Jaimie to believe that there might be a possibility of romance. The way in which she overcomes her intense shyness to make her feelings known is truly devastating to behold, and it’s a testament to Gladstone’s talent that she manages to dominate a film that also features Laura Dern and Michelle Williams in sensational form – the former as a lawyer forced to intervene in a high-stakes hostage situation, the latter as a disgruntled wife fixated on building her dream home.

Certain Women | Directed by Kelly Reichardt (USA 2016) with Laura Dern, Kristen Stewart. Starts March 2

