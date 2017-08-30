The beginnings of Lynch

× Expand David Lynch: The Art Life

Formally speaking, David Lynch: The Art Life is hardly groundbreaking. But content-wise it enchants, deftly tracking the formative years of the bequiffed enigma behind Eraserhead, Twin Peaks and Mulholland Drive. Usually elusive, the filmmaker playfully and candidly recounts anecdotes about his childhood and his years as a struggling painter in his own inimitable way. The trio of directors, who previously helmed the 2007 doc Lynch, were granted access to a treasure trove of their subject’s artwork, and have crafted an insightful curio for fans who love to dig for the inspirations behind Lynchian lore. Those unfamiliar with the director’s work might not be quite as captivated, but will nevertheless likely be charmed by an elegant portrait of a singular American auteur.

David Lynch: The Art Life | Directed by Rick Barnes, Olivia Neergaard-Holm and Jon Nguyen (USA 2017), documentary. Starts August 31

