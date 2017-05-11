Berlin night calling

× Expand Trailer

Romuald Karmakar is committed to ploughing his own furrow. On the face of it, his new documentary Denk ich an Deutschland in der Nacht sounds like a consummate Berlin crowd- pleaser – a survey of the current techno and house scenes which places heavyweight DJs like Ricardo Villalobos front and centre, and features rare footage of nightspots like Club der Visionäre in full swing. But show up expecting a chemical-fuelled burst of hedonism, and you’re likely to be disappointed. This is instead a contemplative portrait of five idiosyncratic artists, each struggling to articulate their often abstract creative goals. Their musings are interspersed with drawn-out, static shots of club interiors, clearly crafted to provoke reflection rather than euphoria. Yet if you appreciated Karmakar’s previous club films, or are in the market for a documentary that rejects hand-holding narrative conventions, you might well succumb to its oblique charms.

Denk ich an Deutschland in der Nacht | Directed by Romuald Karmakar (Germany 2017) documentary, starts May 11

