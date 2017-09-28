The best first effort

by

A word-of-mouth hit at this year’s Berlinale and the winner of a host of international festival awards, this is a promising feature debut for 26-year-old Austrian filmmaker Adrian Goiginger. Based on the writer/director’s own troubled childhood, The Best of All Worlds vividly depicts the life of a young boy (Jeremy Miliker) growing up with a well-intentioned but heroin-addicted mother (Verena Altenberger) in 1990s Salzburg. After a woozily fantastical opening sequence that owes a little too much to Benh Zeitlin’s Beasts of the Southern Wild, the film soon finds its own feet as a powerful domestic drama, by turns harrowing and bittersweet. The central mother/son dynamic is utterly convincing, while slick cinematography elevates it above the micro-budget pack. It’s too derivative to be considered truly exceptional, but this clearly marks the arrival of an exciting new voice in German-language cinema.

Die beste aller Welten | Directed by Adrian Goiginger (Germany, Austria 2017)with Verena Altenberger, Jeremy Miliker. Starts September 28.

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.

Tags

by

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Thursday

September 28, 2017

  • Concerts & Live Music

    -

    Lido

Friday

September 29, 2017

Saturday

September 30, 2017

Sunday

October 1, 2017

Monday

October 2, 2017

Tuesday

October 3, 2017

Wednesday

October 4, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours