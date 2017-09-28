The best first effort

× Expand Die Beste Aller Welten

A word-of-mouth hit at this year’s Berlinale and the winner of a host of international festival awards, this is a promising feature debut for 26-year-old Austrian filmmaker Adrian Goiginger. Based on the writer/director’s own troubled childhood, The Best of All Worlds vividly depicts the life of a young boy (Jeremy Miliker) growing up with a well-intentioned but heroin-addicted mother (Verena Altenberger) in 1990s Salzburg. After a woozily fantastical opening sequence that owes a little too much to Benh Zeitlin’s Beasts of the Southern Wild, the film soon finds its own feet as a powerful domestic drama, by turns harrowing and bittersweet. The central mother/son dynamic is utterly convincing, while slick cinematography elevates it above the micro-budget pack. It’s too derivative to be considered truly exceptional, but this clearly marks the arrival of an exciting new voice in German-language cinema.

Die beste aller Welten | Directed by Adrian Goiginger (Germany, Austria 2017)with Verena Altenberger, Jeremy Miliker. Starts September 28.

