Not worthy...

Django Reinhardt’s entrancing gypsy swing merited a far more memorable film than this year’s Berlinale opener Django. It’s a genuine disappointment, as the directorial debut from Etienne Comar - best known as the screenwriter behind 2010 Cannes Grand Prix winner Of Gods And Men - can’t capitalise on the fascinating life of a pioneering musician, settling instead for pedestrian biopic tropes at every turn. At least the production design and Reda Kateb’s solid performance as Reinhardt claw back some interest. Just.

Django / Directed by Etienne Comar (France, 2017), with Reda Kateb, Cécile De France. Starts Oct 26.

