Not quite the Navy, but...

In the age of Netflix, convincing audiences to stump up cash to watch documentaries in the cinema is proving increasingly futile. But Tristan Ferland Milewski’s riotously colourful account of a European gay cruise begs to be seen on the biggest screen you can find. Like Busby Berkeley let loose at a circuit party, Milewski positively revels in the spectacle of cramped pool decks heaving with oiled torsos, and the absurdity of an ever-changing dress code that sees guests assemble for drab buffet dinners clad variously in skimpy superhero costumes, leather harnesses and ball gowns. The narrative occasionally stumbles, ruminating somewhat aimlessly on perennial gay male issues like body fascism, HIV, loneliness and discrimination. But the engaging protagonists and visual flair ensure that you’ll find yourself reluctant to return to life on shore.

Dream Boat | Directed by Tristan Ferland Milewski (Germany 2017), documentary. Starts July 13

