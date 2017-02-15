Unstoppable Huppert

× Expand elle

For his first major film in a decade, Dutch provocateur Paul Verhoeven returns with a French-language headscratcher that will leave no viewer indifferent. Based on Philippe Djian’s novel Oh..., Elle is an incendiary thriller that also functions as a satirical black comedy. It opens with Michèle (Isabelle Huppert) being raped by a masked assailant. A few days later, she nonchalantly mentions the incident to her friends, who can’t fathom why she hasn’t called the police. Unbeknownst to them, Michèle is leading her own investigation. Elle is perhaps Verhoeven’s most daring film to date, handling a sensitive subject matter in a devilishly unpredictable manner. That it works at well as it does is largely down to Huppert, who delivers an astonishing performance that once again proves there’s pretty much nothing she can’t do.

Elle | Direcred by Paul Verhoeven (France, Germany 2016) with Isabelle Huppert, Laurent Lafitte, Anne Consigny. Starts February 16.

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.