The King and the crook

by

Based on the true story of a surreal PR coup, Elvis & Nixon sees director Liza Johnson take what is essentially a minor historical footnote and make it into a serviceable but lightweight feature-length film. Michael Shannon and Kevin Spacey star as Elvis Presley and Richard Nixon respectively, both of which met in 1970, and the chemistry between the two thesps sees the film through. However, this caricatured piece never provides any real insights and leaves you wanting to revisit the other iconic meeting put to film: Frost/Nixon

Elvis & Nixon | Directed by Liza Johnson (UK, 2016) with Michael Shannon, Kevin Spacey. Starts December 8.

