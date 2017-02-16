Broadway cinema

This year’s Oscar contenders are a laudably diverse bunch, once you look beyond the fact that frontrunner La La Land is perhaps the whitest movie about jazz ever made. Viola Davis seems a lock for an Oscar for Denzel Washington’s Fences.

Playing the long-suff ering wife of a principled but volatile waste collector (Washington), she’s unquestionably the best thing about this adaptation of August Wilson’s 1983 play, a blistering commentary on the African American experience. Both actors had time to hone their performances to perfection during a stint together on Broadway in 2010. It’s unfortunate, then, that Washington as director seems afraid to deviate from the revered source material, delivering what feels more like a lavish filmed theatre production than a true work of cinema. Once you take the grandstanding performances out of the equation, there’s little here to justify the transition from stage to screen.

Fences | Directed by Denzel Washington (USA 2016) with Viola Davis, Denzel Washington, Stephen Henderson. Starts February 16.

