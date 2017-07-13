Giving it all

(500) Days of Summer’s Marc Webb leaves behind the blockbuster frolics of his doomed Amazing Spider-Man series (now rebooted and also out this week) for a small scale crowd-pleaser about a single man trying to raise his maths prodigy niece amidst a punishing custody battle. The result is not particularly original and the schmaltz levels are high, but Captain America's Chris Evans and truly gifted newcomer McKenna Grace give such heartfelt performances that the more contrived moments seem forgivable. Whatever your reservations may be about broad family dramas, you’ll have to fight hard to not be moved by these actors’ commitment to otherwise pretty standard fare.

Gifted | Directed by Marc Webb (US, 2017) with Chris Evans, McKenna Grace, Lindsay Duncan. Starts July 13.

